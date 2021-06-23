Jazmine Sullivan Releasing New Song “Tragic” This Week

Jazmine Sullivan's powerful BET Awards performance is one for the books. On June 27, the Heaux Tales singer brought an unforgettable performance to the stage, thanks in part to a couple of special surprise guests. Rep. Maxine Waters kicked off the set by "reclaiming her time" before Sullivan launched into a soulful rendition of her songs "Tragic" and "On It." Ari Lennox joined her for the latter, and wow, the harmonies were simply heavenly. This performance is even sweeter knowing that just a few minutes later, Sullivan would take home the award for best album of the year. Watch the clip above to see exactly why she's deserving of the major accolade.