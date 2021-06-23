Jazmine Sullivan Releasing New Song “Tragic” This Week
Jazmine Sullivan is releasing a new single called “Tragic” on Thursday (June 24). The singer and songwriter broke the news earlier today with a teaser clip she posted on Instagram. The video finds Sullivan chatting with her friends about sex—an extension of the conversational theme surrounding her last album, Heaux Tales. “Continuing the conversation around Heaux Tales with some of my dope friends, old and new,” she wrote in her post. Find it below.pitchfork.com