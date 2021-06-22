Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elections

AP Debrief: 'No clear path' for voting rights bill

Daily Gate City
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociated Press reporter Alexandra Jaffee explains the difficulties for Democrats after their ' sweeping attempt to rewrite U.S. election and voting law stalled in the Senate Tuesday. (June 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/a5b7c06f30c54a9782d955c2dec8686d.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Election#Democrats#Associated Press#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Senate
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & Courtsiowastartingline.com

Grassley, Ernst Lie About Voting Rights Bill, Vote Against It

As they’ve been signaling for weeks, Iowa Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst voted against a bill that would improve America’s election laws. The For the People Act (S. 1), came up for a vote to open debate in the Senate last night with no Republican support, despite concern for election integrity across the country. But Iowa’s Republican delegation didn’t support this attempt at reforming election laws. Instead, they spent time spreading lies or misleading information about the bill.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The Supreme Court clearly won’t protect voting rights. But Congress can.

The Supreme Court on Thursday delivered a severe blow to a crowning achievement of the civil rights movement and the nation’s best defense against racially discriminatory voting laws, the Voting Rights Act of 1965. The court’s ruling in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee makes it substantially harder for voters to challenge such laws, hacking away at federal courts’ powers to protect Americans from efforts to impede their access to the ballot box. It’s the latest sign that if the voting rights of all Americans are to be defended, Congress, not the nation’s highest court, will have to provide that defense.
Harrisburg, PADerrick

GOP voting law bill clears state House amid veto threat

HARRISBURG (AP) - A Republican rewrite of Pennsylvania election law that would mandate voter IDs, alter registration and ballot counting deadlines and give conservatives auditing procedures they have clamored for passed the state House on Tuesday despite Gov. Tom Wolf's veto threat. The lengthy and complex bill, crafted after a...
Congress & Courtskciiradio.com

Sen. Grassley Talks Failed Voting Rights Bill

Senator Charles Grassley comments on the voting rights bill that failed to get 60 votes to pass in the Senate Tuesday as all Republicans voted no. The For the People Act proposed to increase voter access by expanding early voting, allowing for same-day registration, enacting automatic registration for federal elections, and lowering identification requirements. Senator Grassley (R) shares one of several grievances he had with the bill, “We have a Federal Elections Commission that makes decisions about people violating the law. It’s made up of three Democrats and three Republicans. So you have to at least have a bipartisan agreement that somebody broke an election law, in other words four to two or five to one or six to zero. This election law that passed the Pelosi-House of Representatives would make that four and three so you’d have partisan decisions on somebody breaking election laws.”
Presidential ElectionFlathead Beacon

Voting Right

Nonpartisan groups are upset over Montana’s legislative passage and gubernatorial signature into law of several voting and registration changes — all of which passed in a partisan manner. Barring court rulings, Montana voters will need to register no later than “noon the day before [an] election.” No more “same day”...
Pennsylvania StateBucksLocalNews.com

Voting rights protection act clears Pennsylvania House of Representatives

HARRISBURG >> The House passed comprehensive election reform legislation, co-sponsored by Rep. Craig Staats (R-Bucks), which aims to improve election security and accessibility, and restore public confidence in Pennsylvania’s elections. “I have received many visits, emails and phone calls from constituents expressing concern about the integrity of our elections and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy