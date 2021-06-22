AP Debrief: 'No clear path' for voting rights bill

Senator Charles Grassley comments on the voting rights bill that failed to get 60 votes to pass in the Senate Tuesday as all Republicans voted no. The For the People Act proposed to increase voter access by expanding early voting, allowing for same-day registration, enacting automatic registration for federal elections, and lowering identification requirements. Senator Grassley (R) shares one of several grievances he had with the bill, “We have a Federal Elections Commission that makes decisions about people violating the law. It’s made up of three Democrats and three Republicans. So you have to at least have a bipartisan agreement that somebody broke an election law, in other words four to two or five to one or six to zero. This election law that passed the Pelosi-House of Representatives would make that four and three so you’d have partisan decisions on somebody breaking election laws.”