Qualified Technician / Mechanic

$35,679 - Hiring Rate. $37,463 - Salary after successful completion of one-year probationary period. This position is assigned to the Information Technology Systems Unit (ITS). The ITS Unit is supervised by the Computer Systems Administrator II position (CSA), although the position is expected to operate autonomously in the absence of the CSA II. The Information Technology Systems Unit is responsible for the operation of a complex computer and network system. This includes installing, maintaining, monitoring, repairing all components of the technology system. Each member of this unit provides technical assistance in hardware, software, and networking. This unit provides computer related training to staff, researches, and makes recommendations on the purchase of all equipment and software. This unit works closely with vendors to ensure the agency receives the best competitive pricing with the products that match the agency’s needs.