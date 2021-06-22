Panel Beater

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For years, CourtCall provided virtual access to Arbitration and Mediation sessions. During the pandemic, it became clear that even more busy, tech-savvy neutrals and legal professionals were in need of the enhanced services provided by CourtCall - features and services unavailable on the mass-market platforms.As a result, CourtCall has assembled its ODR Panel of over 40 Arbitrators and Mediators from across the United States specializing in over 50 areas of law. CourtCall focuses on remote access technology so that Arbitrators, Mediators, lawyers, clients and witnesses can concentrate on the adjudication or resolution of the dispute.