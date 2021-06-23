‘Pushing Daisies’: Adam Brody Almost Played Ned Instead of Lee Pace

We're gonna rise up. We're gonna kick a little ass. Gonna kick some ass in the USA. Gonna climb a mountain. Gonna sew a flag. Gonna fly on an Eagle. We're gonna kick some butt. We're gonna drive a big truck. We're gonna rule this world. Gonna kick some ass. Gonna rise up. Kick a little ass. Rock, Flag & Eagle… and the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love and respect to Charlie Day's Charlie Kelly from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, welcome to your Monday edition of our daily rewind. You know how this goes- we bring you a daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. This time around, our new faces include Moon Knight stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke checking in from Hungary, Evil star Mike Colter talking Luke Cage and what could've been, Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon offers his favorite things from the current episode, and Michael Connelly talks IMDb TV's Bosch spinoff. From there, we offer "5 More Things"- a look at the five articles that almost made the cut but still worth your time.