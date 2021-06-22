Service Advisor

Why is it important for advisors to create a cybersecurity strategy?. It first must be acknowledged that cybersecurity has been a focus for the regulators over the last few years. The importance of data security should be on the minds of all advisors. As a trusted professional, you are obligated to protect your client data as well as your branch data, which is the backbone of your practice. Data breaches are costly to both advisors and clients. With any breach, there is the risk of large fines, on top of the potential loss of money to you and your client. Any type of security infraction can ruin your reputation, even if no money is ever lost.