Starting your own spray foam insulation business is an exciting venture. Your expert services will help people secure their homes and save money throughout every season. However, starting a business and maintaining success are two separate things. If you want a sustainable career as a contractor, you must find ways to maximize your profits. While competitive pricing and a comprehensive business plan are important, there are some simple, everyday steps you can take to improve your reputation and generate more work and money for yourself. Discover how to boost profits for your spray foam insulation business with these key tips.