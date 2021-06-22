Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Collins, CO

Shields Street Road Construction

1310kfka.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFort Collins’ very busy Shields Street will be closed between Mountain Avenue and Mulberry Street for more than a month this summer.The closure from July 6 to Aug. 19 will allow Fort Collins Utilities crews to replace the sanitary sewer line along Shields between Mulberry and Olive streets, and to complete stormwater improvements at the intersection of Shields and Magnolia Street, per a city news release. There will be detours posted and most of the work will take place between 7 am and 4 pm.

www.1310kfka.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Collins, CO
Traffic
Fort Collins, CO
Government
City
Fort Collins, CO
Local
Colorado Traffic
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mulberry Street#Fort Collins Utilities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Politics
Related
Illinois StatePosted by
The Hill

Biden aims to build support for jobs and families plan in Illinois

President Biden on Wednesday traveled to a swing district in Illinois to pitch the massive jobs and families plan that Democrats expect to pass through reconciliation. Biden visited McHenry County College in Crystal Lake., Ill., where Democratic Rep. Lauren Underwood (Ill.) faces a tough reelection bid in 2022. Biden’s visit to the Midwest was to build support for the jobs and families plan, which Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) vowed Tuesday that Republicans would fight.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy