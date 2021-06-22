Shields Street Road Construction

Fort Collins’ very busy Shields Street will be closed between Mountain Avenue and Mulberry Street for more than a month this summer.The closure from July 6 to Aug. 19 will allow Fort Collins Utilities crews to replace the sanitary sewer line along Shields between Mulberry and Olive streets, and to complete stormwater improvements at the intersection of Shields and Magnolia Street, per a city news release. There will be detours posted and most of the work will take place between 7 am and 4 pm.