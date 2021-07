It’s been 52 years since the Stonewall Rebellion — the famous June 1969 uprisings in Greenwich Village, in Lower Manhattan, that began as a result of a police raid on the Stonewall Inn. The stand for equity and justice continued into the following days in the surrounding neighborhood and is recognized as a pivotal moment in catalyzing the then gay-liberation movement (and later, the broader LGBTQIA+ movement) in the U.S., and beyond.