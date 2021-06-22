Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Mark Bradley: Atlanta's team: The soaring Hawks and their shining star

Janesville Gazette
 15 days ago

ATLANTA — There has long been a disconnect between the Hawks, who moved here from St. Louis in 1968, and their home city. Atlantans like basketball. TV ratings during the NBA playoffs invariably show that this market is among the top 10 watching, even if the Hawks weren't involved. (Or maybe, a cynic might say, because the Hawks weren't involved.) This state has produced a slew of big-time players, from Walt Frazier to Dwight Howard to Anthony Edwards. Many professional athletes — Shaquille O'Neal is one — made their homes here even though they were based elsewhere.

www.gazettextra.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dikembe Mutombo
Person
Lebron James
Person
Pete Maravich
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Stan Kasten
Person
Mark Bradley
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Dwight Howard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawks#Nba Playoffs#Atlantans#Braves#Falcons#Lakers#Omni#Pacers#Bulls#Golden State#Eastern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Pelicans trade lands Brandon Ingram in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks were aggressive last offseason and it currently has them one win away from the Eastern Conference Finals. They put some pieces around Trae Young and John Collins that seem to be working out. Once this whole NBA season is complete, we could see Atlanta continue to be aggressive and pursuit of star players.
NBABleacher Report

Hawks' Nate McMillan Says He Sees 'a Lot' of Paul George in Cam Reddish

Atlanta Hawks interim head coach Nate McMillan praised small forward Cam Reddish on Saturday, telling reporters that he sees "a lot of Paul George" in the 21-year-old following his team's 118-107 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, who defeated Atlanta four games to two in the Eastern Conference Finals series. The...
NBAPosted by
TheAtlantaVoice

Lou Williams shines in Trae’s absence; Hawks run away with Game 4

The former Secretary of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, famously said these words while describing counter-terrorism intelligence: “You Don’t Know What You Don’t Know.” Later on, it was announced the Atlanta Hawks star, Trae Young, would sit out due to a bruised ankle. No one knew how the Hawks would play without their floor general. No one knew what backup point guard, the professional scorer, and the sixth man Lou Williams would do. However, those questions were answered, emphatically, as the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks 110-88, leveling the series at 2.
NBAblackchronicle.com

Hawks vs. Bucks: How Milwaukee adjusted, smothered Trae Young and slowed down Atlanta’s pick-and-roll game

Two days after Trae Young’s 48-point, 11-assist masterpiece to open the Eastern Conference finals, the Milwaukee Bucks clipped the star Hawks’ wings. Young never found his rhythm in Game 2 on Friday and was often visibly frustrated in the 125-91 loss. He finished with 15 points on 6-for-16 shooting, with three assists, nine turnovers and only one foul drawn. He was minus-29 in 28 minutes.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Trae Young’s poor shooting night was not a bad thing

The Atlanta Hawks moved on to the Eastern Conference Finals, beating the Philadelphia 76ers in seven games. Trae Young‘s performance in his first postseason is one that is changing the narrative around the third-year point guard. He is averaging 29.1 points, 10.4 assists, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 steals in 38.3 minutes per game.
NBASkySports

Trae Young stars as Atlanta Hawks snatch Game 1 against Milwaukee Bucks on the road

Clint Capela scored the go-ahead hoop with 29.8 seconds remaining, and Trae Young capped a 48-point performance with four subsequent free throws, allowing the Atlanta Hawks to stun the host Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in the opener of the Eastern Conference finals Wednesday night. The third-seeded and heavily favoured Bucks went...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: What Cam Reddish being upgraded means for the team

The Atlanta Hawks are having some injury issues prior to the first game of their Eastern Conference matchup with the Milwaukee Bucks. According to the injury report, they have De’Andre Hunter and Brandon Goodwin listed as out, and Kevin Huerter and probable which is concerning after his Game 7 heroics.
NBAPosted by
11Alive

'He wants to make Atlanta so proud' | Trae Young's dad reflects on Hawks win

MILWAUKEE — The Atlanta Hawks tipped off the Eastern Conference Finals with a win against the Milwaukee Bucks for the first game on Wednesday night. Atlanta fans let out a sigh of relief after the nail-biting game ended in the first conference finals win since moving to Atlanta for the Hawks with only a three-point difference. That 116-113 victory is plenty of thanks to the city’s most important player, Trae Young.
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic’s knee injury looms ahead of ECF

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 11: Bogdan Bogdanovic #13 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half of game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at State Farm Arena on June 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: Grading Cam Reddish’s first game back in four months

Atlanta Hawks. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports. While the Atlanta Hawks went down in a big way to the Milwaukee Bucks, there was a shining light that came out of the darkness that was Game 2. Midway through the second period, when the Bucks were starting to get on a roll, Coach Nate McMillan called Cam Reddish’s number.
NBAJanesville Gazette

Mark Bradley: The rise of Trae Young and the Hawks is getting historic, folks

On March 1, the Hawks were 14-20. On June 23, they won Game 1 of a third consecutive playoff series ON THE ROAD. In this team's Atlanta manifestation, it had seen a third playoff series in a single year only once — in 2015, when Mike Budenholzer's team lost Game 1 of the Eastern finals at home and every game thereafter. Adding to the weirdness, these Hawks lead Bud's latest team 1-nil.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Kevin Huerter is huge for this team

The Atlanta Hawks have has some tremendous performances out of Kevin Huerter over the past three seasons. There were none bigger than the massive effort he put in during the final game of the Philadelphia 76ers, which helped them to the series win. He is the glue guy for this...

Comments / 0

Community Policy