Bay Area Mural Program on Full Display at Oakland’s Art Clash

This Black-owned mural organization creates community and showcases local talent on Juneteenth and year-round. You can’t talk about the East Bay Area without mentioning the art. And you can’t mention the art without mentioning the rooted community. And if you’re talking about the community, you need to mention this area’s historical commitment to social justice, self-empowerment, and revolutionary ideals—exemplified by individuals like Huey P. Newton and Chinaka Hodge, two of the region’s most brilliant minds who’ve reached audiences worldwide with their messages of truth.