Motor Vehicle Technician / MOT Tester

Our client is seeking a Vehicle Technician / MOT Tester for their site in Yeovil. Salary is dependent on experience and level 3 and current MOT licence is a must. The Solution Automotive Recruitment have been placing candidates into the UK Motor Trade since 1999. We have a fantastic relationship with all our clients and candidates across the country, many very long standing relationships. If you are skilled and experienced Automotive candidate, we want to hear from you and rest assured, you'll be dealing with a person, not just a consultant!