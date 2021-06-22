Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jobs

Motor Vehicle Technician / MOT Tester

am-online.com
 17 days ago

Our client is seeking a Vehicle Technician / MOT Tester for their site in Yeovil. Salary is dependent on experience and level 3 and current MOT licence is a must. The Solution Automotive Recruitment have been placing candidates into the UK Motor Trade since 1999. We have a fantastic relationship with all our clients and candidates across the country, many very long standing relationships. If you are skilled and experienced Automotive candidate, we want to hear from you and rest assured, you'll be dealing with a person, not just a consultant!

www.am-online.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mot#Yeovil#Licence#24k#The Uk Motor Trade#Automotive#Service Advisor#Parts Advisor#Technician#Workshop Controller#Dealer Principal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Cars
Related
Jobsam-online.com

MOT Tester

We are currently looking to recruit an enthusiastic and hands-on MOT Tester with an excellent knowledge of the Tyre and Car Servicing business, to join our busy workshop in Henley on Thames. HOURS: The work is 44 hours across the week, Monday - Saturday. SALARY: Starting at £27,000, negotiable dependent...
am-online.com

Used Car Showroom Manager

Our client, the No1 motor trade employer in the UK, is looking to recruit an experienced Used Car Showroom Manager. The perfect candidate will be 'Driven' 'Enthusiastic' 'Passionate' and a strong positive minded person. They're looking for a highly motivated, structured and enthusiastic person who can complement the management team...
Jobsam-online.com

New Car Sales Executive

Our client, probably the best employer in the North West, is looking to recruit an experienced New Car Sales Executive to join an already successful team. This role is one of the main driving forces for the success of the dealership and as such it demands the highest levels of professionalism and customer service.
Jobsam-online.com

Used Car Stock Preparation Manager

Our client, the No1 motor trade employer in the UK, has a VERY exciting opportunity and looking to recruit an experienced Used Car Stock Preparation Manager. You will be ensuring the showroom floors are fully stocked. Presentation and preparation standards are on point. Managing and maintaining all other digital aspects...
Jobsam-online.com

Service Advisor

OTE - £28k - 30k. Mon - Fri - 8.00am - 6.00pm (1 hour lunch) Sat - 8.00am - 12.00pm (1 in 3) Our client, an extremely reputable motor trade employer in the UK, is looking to recruit an experienced Service Advisor. Working as a Service Advisor within our clients...
Jobsam-online.com

Technical Sales Consultant - 35K + Car Allowance

My client is an exciting MSP and consultancy in the West Midlands going through a period of expansion. The successful candidate will earn a basic salary of £35K. Benefits also include car allowance and commission. This role will suit someone who is self motivated, target and monetary focused coming from...
am-online.com

Parts Advisor

Parts Advisor: 20k basic 23.5k OTE (Negotiable) Our franchise brand client's dealership is seeking an experienced Parts Advisor. You will have experience in this field and be able to hit the ground running thus the salary is negotiable for the right experienced person. Our client has a proud tradition with...
Marketsinvezz.com

General Motors Q2 U.S. vehicle sales slightly miss estimates

General Motors Q2 U.S. vehicle sales jump almost 40% from last year. The U.S. car manufacturer's inventory dropped 36% in the second quarter. Mark Fields says he has never seen industry inventories levels this low. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) said on Thursday the ongoing chip shortage weighed on its...
Businessautomotiveworld.com

Hyzon Motors signs agreement to participate in 1,000 vehicle HyTrucks program

Hyzon Motors Inc. (“Hyzon”), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydro-gen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to participate in the newly established HyTrucks consortium in Europe. The HyTrucks consortium, founded by Air Liquide, DATS 24, the Port of Rotterdam, the Port...
Bannock County, IDIdaho State Journal

Updates to the Bannock County Motor Vehicle office virtual same-day service

In April, the Bannock County Motor Vehicle office transitioned from a regular standing line of walk-in service to a new virtual same-day service line using a queuing system called QLess. We are pleased to announce that we have developed an appointment option with our vendor. This new option will be available to start scheduling as of Thursday, with the first available appointments being on Tuesday.
Businessngtnews.com

Hyzon Motors Joins Hygrogen Heavy-Duty Vehicle Consortium

New York-based Hyzon Motors Inc., a supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, says it is participating in the newly established HyTrucks consortium in Europe. The consortium, founded by Air Liquide, DATS 24, the Port of Rotterdam, the Port of Antwerp and the Port of Duisburg, is one of...
Carsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Vicinity Motor Electric Vehicle Customers to Receive up to $100,000 in Incentives per Vehicle from British Columbia Government

$40,000 to $100,000 Rebates Offered to Customers through the CleanBC Go Electric Specialty Use Vehicle Incentive Program; Intended to Spur Adoption of EVs in British Columbia, Canada. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2021 / Vicinity Motor Corp. (TSXV:VMC)(OTCQX:BUSXF)(FRA:6LG) ('Vicinity Motor' or the 'Company') (formerly Grande West Transportation Group...
Retailam-online.com

Are car retail’s new FCA regulations having the desired effect?

Six months on from the introduction of new Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) regulations, automotive retailers should be starting to see an impact on average commission levels as they adapt to a new way of working. As of January 28, the FCA introduced a ban on all discretionary commission (DiC) models...
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Why Demand Chain Management is Vital for Suppliers and Distributors

Supply chain management (SCM) is a rapidly growing segment of the tech sector. According to research from Gartner, the SCM software market increased by 8.6% in 2019, and this trend is expected to pick up momentum in the coming years. As companies realize that supply chain digitization can lead to drastic gains in efficiency and product quality, they’re increasingly adopting technologies that can improve end-to-end visibility, track trading agreements and increase communication and collaboration.
suasnews.com

Grupo Oesía Invests in the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Sector with UAV Navigation

 The Spanish company consolidates its position in the aerospace technology sector with an investment of 7.5 million in 4 years.  The objective is to enhance the solid and distinguished competencies of UAV Navigation, which specializes in autopilots. Grupo Oesía , a 100% Spanish company specializing in technology development...
Jobsam-online.com

Mobile HGV Trailer Mechanic

My client focuses on HGV Trailers and delivers work of a high standard to their customers. I am looking for a mobile HGV Trailer Mechanic to maintain and repair Heavy Goods Vehicle Trailers in Rugby. You will be someone who works to a high standard preparing HGV Trailers for MOTs...
Personal Financeam-online.com

Has online car finance really come of age?

Lenders and finance platform providers report increased online vehicle financing activity, albeit mixed with dealership interaction, although the trend is far more pronounced in used than new. While highlighting the caveat that online finance may have been instigated at the dealer’s suggestion, figures from online retail platform provider iVendi indicate...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Equipment Rental Market May Set Epic Growth Story | United Rentals, Caterpillar, Sunbelt Rentals, Atlas Copco

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Equipment Rental Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the COVID-19 Outbreak- Equipment Rental market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.

Comments / 0

Community Policy