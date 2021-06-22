Service Advisor

Managing Partner, Global Head of Private Equity, M&A and Strategy. Trevor Saliba is the founding managing partner of NMS Consulting, a global management consulting and strategic advisory firm based in the firm’s Beverly Hills office where he serves a global client base. At NMS Consulting, Saliba currently leads a global team of over 250 professionals across 15 offices throughout the United States, Europe, Middle East and Asia. Saliba is an alumnus of Columbia Business School. He is the former past president of the Los Angeles/Orange County Chapter for the Global Association of Risk Professionals. Most recently, Saliba has served as the key principal advisor to number of mergers and acquisition transactions in the financial services, fintech and infrastructure sectors with latter comprising the establishing of a dedicated fund focused on real estate and infrastructure in the United States, Europe and Asia.