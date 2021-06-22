Service Technician

The Galveston Bay Foundation seeks a temporary, full-time field technician to conduct and promote habitat management and restoration activities on conserved lands throughout the Galveston Bay watershed. GBF protects more than 8,000 acres and is looking for dedicated students, recent graduates, or other interested applicants to assist with conservation management and restoration activities. GBF staff will provide training, supervision, and direct feedback throughout the entirety of the 15-week term. Additionally, the position will provide career development skills to improve prospects for future employment in the conservation field. GBF is looking to fill one position for 15 weeks, from September 1 through December 22, 2021. For a detailed job description, including duties, qualifications, requirements, and compensation, visit galvbay.org/jobs. To apply, e-mail a letter of inquiry stating your interest in the position, references, and resume to rsimmons@galvbay.org by July 30, 2021. Please reference the position title in the subject line.