Techniques for tinting your own paint. Create your own colorAlexasfoto/Pixabay/Virginia Watkins/Desygner. If you're not satisfied with the color of the paint that you bought, don't worry about it, because it can be turned into the beautiful paint color that you originally envisioned it to be. Or if you are wanting a custom color, but can not afford to have it pre-made at your local home improvement store, relax, because you still have the options for making your custom paint the color of your choice.