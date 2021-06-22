Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

As another SF Giants veteran targets a return, young outfielder forcing way back onto depth chart

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day after the Giants announced Alex Dickerson and Darin Ruf would be reinstated from the injured list following brief rehab assignments with Triple-A Sacramento, another veteran position player joined the River Cats as he targets a return to San Francisco's lineup. Infielder Tommy La Stella is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Sacramento as he'll bat second and serve as the designated hitter against the Salt Lake City Bees, the Angels' Triple-A affiliate.

www.giants365.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darin Ruf
Person
Alex Dickerson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Veteran#Outfielder#Sf Giants#Triple A Sacramento#Angels
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
NFLPosted by
EagleMaven

Examining the NFC East: The Quarterbacks

Our annual series examining the NFC East from a positional perspective with the help of league personnel sources continues with the quarterbacks. The closest thing the NFC East has to a “star quarterback” resides in North Texas and Dak Prescott is no sure thing because the now sixth-year pro is coming off a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle that cost him about 75 percent of last season.
Baseballgiants365.com

PressReader - St. Louis Post-Dispatch: 2021-07-07

While the Cardinals have let talent slip through the cracks, the Giants have worked the margins to fill team needs. While the Cardinals went into the season with a weak bench and poor Triple-A support, the Giants found strength in numbers. While the Cardinals stood pat with an undermanned roster for weeks, the Giants, led by president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi, kept scouring the marketplace for help.
NFLfantraxhq.com

Depth Chart Review: NFC East Wide Receivers

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. Up next in the divisional depth chart review is the NFC East wide receivers. This division has new faces all around, and some of the best talent in all of football. The Dallas Cowboys are the only team that has all the same faces. They also arguably have the best starting group of anyone in the NFL. The New York Giants brought in a $76 million alpha-receiver and used a 1st-round pick on an electric slot receiver. The Philadelphia Eagles also used a 1st-round pick on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, pairing him with another 1st-round pick from the prior year. Finally, the Washington Football Team possibly has the best receiver in the entire division. They also brought in some new talent to open the field up for a new-look offense. Dive into the rest of the article to see intriguing storylines in the division, along with projections for each.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Richard Rodriguez is a trade target

The St. Louis Cardinals upcoming series against the Pirates could provide a look at trade candidates, with Richard Rodriguez being among them. If the St. Louis Cardinals are buyers at the deadline, which is no longer the certainty everyone thought, they need help in all parts of the roster. Rotation. Offense. Bullpen. You name it, the Cardinals need it.
NFLnfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL running back shot and killed in Rhode Island | A former small school Diamond in the Rough

Keshaudas Spence was a Diamond in the Rough. The former Sacred Heart running back dominated the FCS level. He is no longer with us after being shot and killed in Rhode Island. The big back from Roxbury, Massachuetts is the all time rusher for Sacred Heart with 3,745 yards and was a Second Team All-American as a junior in 2013 after setting a single-season school record with 1,669 rushing yards.
MLBMLB

Yanks get outfielder Locastro from D-backs

As the calendar turns to July, the Trade Deadline at the end of the month has loomed large for the struggling Yankees (41-39), who seem to be in need of reinforcements, particularly in the starting rotation and the outfield. Managing general partner/co-chairperson Hal Steinbrenner made that much clear when he spoke with reporters via Zoom on Thursday morning and discussed whether additions to the roster would need to be made in order for the fourth-place Yanks to have a chance to contend this season.
MLBpitcherlist.com

Bullpen Depth Charts: Relievers To Stream — 6/24

Welcome back to Relievers to Stream for Wins and Saves! This will bring you up-to-date bullpen depth charts every morning for the day’s games and makes for a great tool for those of you looking to stream saves or wins. This series runs seven days a week, so be sure to check in every morning to get your daily bullpen fix!
NFLYardbarker

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Panthers' 2021 "Mike" LB Order

Over the course of the next few weeks, we will be taking a look at each position group and giving our way-too-early depth chart projections. Today, we move on to the MIKE linebackers. Starter - Denzel Perryman. Tahir Whitehead was a signing that the Panthers would like to forget about...
MLBBuffalo News

Blue Jays add to bullpen and outfield depth in trade with Marlins

The Toronto Blue Jays have reportedly added an interesting piece to their bullpen Tuesday, acquiring sidearming right-hander Adam Cimber from the Miami Marlins in a deal first reported by MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman and Craig Mish of the Miami Herald. The Blue Jays passed a tough test in Sunday's...
BaseballNBC Sports

Oracle Park back to normal as big Giants crowds set to return

For the first time in years, Oracle Park is going to feel like it did during the glory years, when a record sellout streak accompanied a team that won three World Series titles in half a decade. The Giants are back in first place, and they'll enter this weekend's series...
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears Safety Depth Chart: Post OTAs

Chicago Bears (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images) As the Chicago Bears get ready for training camp they will be setting their depth chart based on what they saw at OTAs. They will not commit to this depth chart, but this will be the start of the groupings and how the players will get their chances in training camp. From there, the competition will be on.
NFLfantraxhq.com

2021 Fantasy Running Back Depth Charts: NFC North

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. For the newest installment of Fantrax’s fantasy running back depth charts series, we’re going to delve into the AFC North. I’ve already ranked the top 100 fantasy running backs in the NFL, but why not break this down by division? Between the Bears, Lions, Packers, and the Vikings, the NFC North has some breakout candidates and some backfields to avoid.
NFLchatsports.com

NY Giants depth chart rankings: Wide receiver or safety atop the list?

The NY Giants depth chart is much improved entering the 2021 season with a roster potentially capable of pushing for the NFL Playoffs. As embattled NY Giants general manager Dave Gettleman enters what could be a make-or-break season, it would seem for the first time he has built a roster capable of breaking a four-year NFL postseason drought.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Predicting safety depth chart in 2021 season

With Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage, the Green Bay Packers have an excellent safety duo. Amos, signed in free agency two years ago, and Savage, drafted in the first round, have been the Packers’ starting pair for the past couple of seasons. That will remain the case this year, but...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Who Will Be The QB3 On The Depth Chart In Cleveland?

It is widely known who QB1 and QB2 are for the Cleveland Browns. They are Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum. A lesser know player occupies the QB3 position. His name is Kyle Lauletta. Who Is Kyle Lauletta?. Like Mayfield, Lauletta is a member of the 2018 draft class. The 26-year-old...
MLBMercury News

SF Giants send Mike Tauchman to IL, bring slugger Jaylin Davis back to majors

A tumbling catch on the warning track at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday landed Mike Tauchman on the 10-day injured list with a right knee sprain. The Giants outfielder has developed a habit of making highlight-worthy grabs, but his twisting catch to rob Dodgers starter Walker Buehler of extra bases forced him to exit Tuesday’s game early and sent him to the injured list for the first time since joining the organization in April.
MLBCBS Sports

Pirates' Jared Oliva: Gets another outfield start

Oliva went 0-for-2 with a walk in Sunday's 2-0 win over Milwaukee. With Gregory Polanco nursing an injury, Oliva started all three weekend games in right field. He went 1-for-11 with his first RBI while striking out six times. While the 26-year-old wasn't particularly impressive, he could see regular playing time if injuries strike any of the three outfield starters ahead of him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy