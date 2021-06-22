As another SF Giants veteran targets a return, young outfielder forcing way back onto depth chart
A day after the Giants announced Alex Dickerson and Darin Ruf would be reinstated from the injured list following brief rehab assignments with Triple-A Sacramento, another veteran position player joined the River Cats as he targets a return to San Francisco's lineup. Infielder Tommy La Stella is beginning a rehab assignment Tuesday with Sacramento as he'll bat second and serve as the designated hitter against the Salt Lake City Bees, the Angels' Triple-A affiliate.www.giants365.com