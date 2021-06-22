What's it like to umpire the CWS? Making his eighth appearance, Lincoln native Henrichs still has 'that fire in the belly'

The 2020 college baseball season that wasn't provided Jeff Henrichs the sign he needed to keep going with his umpiring career. "It was a sign to see if I was ready to retire. I'm getting to that point where I don't have too many more years. But I truly missed it, so that was the one good thing that came out of it," Henrichs said. "I knew I still wanted to be on the field, I enjoyed being on the baseball field, and enjoy working baseball games.