Tillamook County, OR

It’s Official – GP Energy, Andretti Group Company, Assumes Ownership of Sheldon Oil June 22nd

By Editor
tillamookcountypioneer.net
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR’S NOTE: In April of this year, we shared the news of the sale of Sheldon Oil to GP Energy, an Andretti Group company based in Grants Pass. As this homegrown company Sheldon Oil changes ownership, and Mike, Shell, Niki and Lisa Sheldon ride off into the sunset, let’s acknowledge this company’s amazing community support throughout the years — if there was fundraiser they donated – Charity Drive, Tillamook High School, Neah-kah-nie High School, Tillamook County Fair, CARE Bowl-a-thon, Relay for Life, the list goes on and on. The good news is that GP Energy will continue the Sheldon Oil brand, and the company’s commitment to the local community. There will also continue to be familiar faces and several Sheldons on the the employee roster. Congratulations, indeed!

www.tillamookcountypioneer.net
