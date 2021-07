Ahhh, fireworks! I love them so much! BUT I get hurt nearly every year around the Fourth of July, mostly due to my own stupidity. I've caught sparks in my eye in the past, burning my contact to my eyeball. We've mis-lit launching fireworks, which have tipped and gone directly into the group of everyone watching. In 2020, an estimated 15,600 people were seen for fireworks-related injuries at hospital emergency departments, according to data collected by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. This was the highest estimate seen in more than 15 years. So while I love the beautiful flashing colors and patriotism, I also understand how dangerous they can be.