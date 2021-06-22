PM News Brief: Indigenous Boarding School, COVID-19 Delta Variant & Utah Traffic Increase

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Utah. Health officials say a lot of the recent cases are being caused by the new Delta variant — which originated in India. It is more contagious than earlier strains and can cause more serious illnesses. Stephen Goldstein, with the University of Utah’s School of Medicine, said “It's important to understand that if you choose not to get vaccinated, ultimately there is a very high likelihood that you will become infected” with the Delta variant. He said it will likely become the dominant strain in Utah. Health officials say vaccines protect against all known variants of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 10% of all new cases in the country are caused by the Delta strain. — Tess Roundy.