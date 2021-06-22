Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah County, UT

PM News Brief: Indigenous Boarding School, COVID-19 Delta Variant & Utah Traffic Increase

kuer.org
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases are on the rise in Utah. Health officials say a lot of the recent cases are being caused by the new Delta variant — which originated in India. It is more contagious than earlier strains and can cause more serious illnesses. Stephen Goldstein, with the University of Utah’s School of Medicine, said “It's important to understand that if you choose not to get vaccinated, ultimately there is a very high likelihood that you will become infected” with the Delta variant. He said it will likely become the dominant strain in Utah. Health officials say vaccines protect against all known variants of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates 10% of all new cases in the country are caused by the Delta strain. — Tess Roundy.

www.kuer.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
State
Nevada State
City
Delta, UT
County
Utah County, UT
State
North Carolina State
Utah County, UT
Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Utah Health
Utah County, UT
Health
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utah House#Legislature#State#The University Of Utah#School Of Medicine#Democrats#Republican#Congress#Utah County Sheriff#Supreme Court#Indigenous#Indian#Mountain West News Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Related
Santa Fe County, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Delta Variant Cases Growing in New Mexico

The Delta variant has arrived in New Mexico and is increasing swiftly. The health department’s most recent epidemiology report on variants of concern—so classified by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—marks the Delta variant’s first appearance in said report. It notes that the state has sequenced 18 such specimens with the variant and matched 17 of them to cases—meaning investigators were able to contact the patient in question.
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah now COVID-19 hot spot; 80% of new cases are delta variant

Eric Kwiatkowski, with the Utah National Guard's Forward Support Company in St. George, and Pfc. Jacob Osborne, with the guard's 19th Special Forces in Bluffdale, process COVID-19 tests at the Utah State Fairpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 6, 2021. Utah is now sixth-worst in the United States for COVID-19 case rates, officials said Wednesday. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has become one of the topCOVID-19 hot spots in the nation as cases of the highly transmissible delta variant continue spreading among unvaccinated people.
Public Healthazpm.org

COVID-19 Delta variant identified in the Navajo Nation

Mural on the side of building in Shiprock, New Mexico, in the Nation Nation March 22, 2020. The Navajo Department of Health has identified the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 Delta variant within the nation. The case was identified in a test sample from the northern region of the...
Grant County, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Officials monitor Delta variant of COVID-19

Grant County is once again in the lowest level of state COVID metrics, but officials are asking for vigilance as more COVID-19 variants become more common across the country and within Indiana. At the weekly county update Wednesday, Commissioner Mark Bardsley said the county continues to report relatively steady COVID...
Public Healthlive5news.com

DHEC reinforces need for COVID-19 vaccinations amid Delta variant case increase

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control are reinforcing the need for the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 amid an increase in Delta variant cases. On Wednesday afternoon, state health officials said following the CDC’s announcement that the COVID-19 B.1.617.2 (Delta)...
Public HealthWGAL

COVID-19 delta variant causes concern

Health officials are tracking the fast-spreading delta variant of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania. WGAL News 8 has learned about one to two new cases each day are the delta variant. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the variant is a "variant of concern" and accounts for more than...
Ottawa County, MIwkzo.com

COVID-19 Delta variant detected in Ottawa County

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Ottawa County Department of Public Health announced Saturday, June 26th, that health officials had identified the first case of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the county. The case was identified in a vaccinated Ottawa County resident in their 50s, making it the first of it’s kind in West Michigan.
Park City, UTkuer.org

PM News Brief: COVID-19 Spike, Conservative Climate Caucus & Justice Richard Howe Dies

Utah Sees Highest COVID-19 Case Count In Nearly Two Months. Utah health officials reported the highest number of daily COVID-19 cases Wednesday since late April. Officials announced 527 new cases but say about 40 of those are due to a reporting delay. Still, it’s the most the state has seen since 518 were reported nearly two months ago. In a statement, Utah’s Department of Health said this is a reminder “we aren’t out of the woods yet” when it comes to the pandemic. Officials said it’s critical people get vaccinated and continue practicing social distancing. The state’s positivity rate continues to climb and is now nearly 6%. So far, nearly half of all Utahns have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Ross Terrell.
Williamson County, TXspectrumlocalnews.com

COVID-19 Delta variant confirmed in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — Williamson County and Cities Health District has confirmed the COVID-19 Delta variant in Williamson County. It was discovered and confirmed through lab testing in June. So far, three cases of the variant have been confirmed. This strain has demonstrated to be 60% more transmissible than the...
Bismarck, NDkvrr.com

Delta COVID-19 variant found in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – The North Dakota Department of Health says the Delta variant of the COVID-19 virus has been detected in North Dakota. The case occurred in an adult who was not hospitalized. “This variant is more easily transmitted from person to person and early data is indicating that...
Davenport, IAKWQC

Delta COVID-19 variant spreading rapidly in the US

Davenport city leaders meet with Gov. Reynolds to address gun crime. The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast. Hundreds run with Bix at Six: 'it's bigger and better than ever'. Updated:...
Missouri Stateauroraadvertiser.net

Delta COVID-19 variant increasing in Missouri, says MU professor

First noticed in wastewater systems in Branson on May 10, the Delta variant of COVID-19 spread like wildfire across the state, showing no signs of it stopping, said a University of Missouri professor. "The Delta variant started in Branson," said Marc Johnson, professor of molecular biology and immunology in the...
Illinois StateQuad Cities Onlines

COVID-19 Delta variant present in Iowa and Illinois

Chances are you've heard of the Delta variant. It is the most common COVID-19 variant in India and Britain, where it accounts for more than 90% of cases. It's been reported in 80 countries, including the United States. First identified in the U.S. in March, its spread gained momentum. According...
Utah Statekuer.org

PM News Brief: Colorado River Authority, Utah State Treasurer & Iron County Solar Power Plant

Colorado River Authority Of Utah Hires First Executive Director. The Colorado River Authority of Utah has hired Amy Haas as its first executive director. Haas is currently the director of the Upper Colorado River Commission, which oversees water use in the river’s upper basin. Utah’s Legislature created the authority earlier this year to help the state hold on to its water rights. States that draw water from the Colorado River are currently renegotiating its management guidelines. That process must be completed by 2026, when the current agreement expires. Haas will begin working for Utah next month. — Kate Groetzinger, Bluff.

Comments / 1

Community Policy