Weld County, CO

Weld County Save Jane Event

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLife Stories, the family advocacy group, will hold its first Weld County Save Jane event to bring awareness to child abuse and neglect.The event will take place 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 15 at Lincoln Park in downtown Greeley. Volunteers will read the anonymous names of roughly 4,000 Weld children who were assessed for abuse and neglect in 2020.These volunteers will use the pseudonyms Jane, John, Juana and Juan Doe in place of the children’s actual names to protect their identities according to an article in the Greeley Tribune.https://www.the Greeley Tribune/2021/06/22/weld-county-host-first-save-jane-child-advocacy-event/

