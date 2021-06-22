Greeley Man With Swords

A 37-year-old man Patrick Morado was arrested Monday in Greeley on multiple menacing and assault charges after swinging two swords at vehicles passing by him in the street, as well as at responding officers.The Greeley Police Department responded to reports of a man menacing vehicles near 18th Avenue and 2nd Street lat Monday night, according to information about the incident released Tuesday in a GPD Facebook post. Morado was armed with two katana swords, according to the caller.