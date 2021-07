Got a lot of crypto on your Ledger? You can now use it to buy a diamond larger than one of Queen Elizabeth II’s beloved brooches. On Monday, Sotheby’s announced that cryptocurrency will be accepted as payment for a rare 101.38-carat pear-shaped D Flawless diamond scheduled to be sold at auction in July. With an estimated value between $10 million and $15 million, the stone—named The Key 10138—is believed to be the most valuable item ever sold for cryptocurrency in a public sale. The pear-shaped diamond will be offered in a single-lot live sale at Sotheby’s Hong Kong on July 9. While you can of course buy the stone with fiat money, you can also exchange Bitcoin or Ethereum for it. All transactions will be facilitated through Coinbase Commerce, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges.