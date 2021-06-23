Severe Weather Statement issued for Guthrie by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-22 16:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Guthrie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EASTERN GUTHRIE AND WESTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 709 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Panorama, or 10 miles northeast of Guthrie Center, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adel, Panora, Lake Panorama, Redfield, Bagley, Yale, Jamaica, Linden, Dawson, Perry Municipal Airport, Lakin Slough Game Management Area and Springbrook State Park. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov