Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas County, IA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Guthrie by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dallas; Guthrie A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR EASTERN GUTHRIE AND WESTERN DALLAS COUNTIES At 709 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lake Panorama, or 10 miles northeast of Guthrie Center, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Adel, Panora, Lake Panorama, Redfield, Bagley, Yale, Jamaica, Linden, Dawson, Perry Municipal Airport, Lakin Slough Game Management Area and Springbrook State Park. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yale, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
City
Springbrook, IA
County
Guthrie County, IA
City
Dallas, IA
City
Linden, IA
City
Adel, IA
City
Guthrie Center, IA
City
Bagley, IA
City
Redfield, IA
County
Dallas County, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Eastern Guthrie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
The Hill

Teen who filmed George Floyd murder says uncle killed in collision with police

The teen who filmed the murder of George Floyd said that her uncle was killed in a collision with police, CBS News affiliate WCCO reported on Wednesday. In a statement, Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson John Elder said that on Tuesday morning an officer was chasing a carjacking and robbery suspect, which led to the officer crashing into a nearby driver. The suspect then fled.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
CBS News

Britney Spears' conservatorship, explained

The legal controversy surrounding Britney Spears is no secret. The pop star is fighting for changes to her court-appointed conservatorship, which has controlled her career and finances since 2008. Last month, Britney, 39, publicly addressed the court for the first time, calling the conservatorship abusive while demanding an end to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy