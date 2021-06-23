Cancel
Jefferson County, IA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 19:11:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in the Quad Cities. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM CDT FOR WESTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY At 711 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Libertyville, or near Fairfield, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe storm will be near Libertyville around 715 PM CDT. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
