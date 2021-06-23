Cancel
Madison County, NE

Severe Weather Statement issued for Madison, Platte by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 18:41:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Madison; Platte THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN MADISON AND NORTHWESTERN PLATTE COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Nebraska.

alerts.weather.gov
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Powder River, Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 20:42:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Powder River; Rosebud A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN BIG HORN...SOUTHWESTERN POWDER RIVER AND SOUTHERN ROSEBUD COUNTIES At 842 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 23 miles south of Ashland, or 43 miles south of Colstrip, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Birney, Moorhead and Otter. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Lake County, FLweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 04:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 04:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Lake A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 AM EDT FOR WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY At 422 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lake Griffin, moving northwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Eustis, Emeralda, Lisbon, Mid Florida Lakes and Lake Yale. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...0.00IN
Livingston County, MIweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Livingston by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Livingston A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT EASTERN LIVINGSTON COUNTY At 154 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Howell, moving east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Brighton around 210 PM EDT. Hartland around 215 PM EDT. South Lyon around 230 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Island Lake State Recreation Area, Chilson, Lakeland and Tyrone Township. This includes the following highways I-96 between mile markers 133 and 152. US-23 between mile markers 55 and 74. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southeastern Michigan.
Baker County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Baker by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 09:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 445 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR BAKER, WESTERN CLAY, WESTERN DUVAL, NORTHWESTERN PUTNAM, SOUTHEASTERN ALACHUA, BRADFORD, NORTHEASTERN COLUMBIA, HAMILTON, EASTERN UNION, SOUTH CENTRAL CHARLTON, SOUTHERN CLINCH, ECHOLS AND SOUTH CENTRAL WARE COUNTIES At 304 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated an area of very heavy rainfall across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Jacksonville, Gainesville, Starke, Jasper, Lake Butler, Interlachen, Keystone Heights, Jennings, Fargo, Raiford, Middleburg, Melrose, Statenville, Taylor, Macclenny, Hawthorne, Glen St. Mary, Olustee, Sanderson and Beasley. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area.
Berrien County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 14:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Northern Indiana. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Berrien The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Berrien County in southwestern Michigan * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 230 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Three Oaks, or 13 miles northeast of Trail Creek, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Buchanan, Bridgman, New Buffalo, Three Oaks, Stevensville, Shorewood-Tower Hill, Shorewood-Tower Hills-Harbert, Baroda, Galien, Union Pier, Glendora, New Troy, Harbert, Sawyer, Turner Shores and Lakeside In Berrien County. This includes Interstate 94 in Michigan between mile markers 0 and 25. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Alachua County, FLweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Alachua by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 10:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Alachua The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Flood Warning for Central Alachua County in northern Florida Central Bradford County in northern Florida * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 254 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gainesville, Alachua, Archer, University Of Florida, Gainesville Airport, Waldo and Brooker. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area.
Environmentweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Levy by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 11:21:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Levy TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Chiefland - Bronson - Williston * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 58 to 73 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for dangerous wind of equivalent strong tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Last minute efforts to protect life and property should now be complete. The area remains subject to significant wind damage. - ACT: Now is the time to shelter from dangerous wind. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Unfolding - Potential impacts from the main wind event are unfolding. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for moderate flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has decreased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are possible. - PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action may result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should continue to include possible tornadoes. - PREPARE: Stay within your shelter keeping informed of the latest tornado situation. - ACT: Move quickly to the safest place within your shelter if a tornado warning is issued. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/tbw
Nye County, NVweather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-08 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...High temperatures in the upper 90s to mid 100s are expected with lows in the mid 60s to the lower 70s. * WHERE...Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Exposure to hot temperatures for long periods may lead to heat illnesses.
Saint Clair County, MIweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: St. Clair A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. CLAIR COUNTY At 333 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Marine City, or near St. Clair, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern St. Clair County, including the following locations Anchorville, Columbus, Rattle Run, Pearl Beach, Adair and Fair Haven. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Kay County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kay by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 09:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-07 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Kay SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR central Kay County Until 145 PM CDT AT 106 PM CDT, strong thunderstorms were along a line extending from near Hardy to 3 miles south of Tonkawa, moving east at 10 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 50 MPH Minor flooding in areas of poor drainage
Ocean County, NJweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ocean by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-06 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should seek shelter inside a well-built structure and away from windows. Target Area: Ocean A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN OCEAN COUNTY At 851 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Dover Beaches South, or 7 miles east of Toms River, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to vehicles is possible. Wind damage to roofs, siding, trees, and power lines is possible. Locations impacted include Toms River, Seaside Heights, Mantoloking, Brick Township, Dover Beaches South, Dover Beaches North, Point Pleasant and Bay Head. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Fergus County, MTweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-07 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This thunderstorm is capable of producing all types of severe weather including extremely large hail, destructive straight line winds and tornadoes. Move quickly to a safe shelter, such as an interior room, a bathroom or closet or basement. Target Area: Fergus A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL FERGUS COUNTY At 259 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lewistown, moving east at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...80 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged. Expect considerable damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles. Extensive tree damage and power outages are likely. Locations impacted include Lewistown, Giltedge, Heath and Forestgrove. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.50IN WIND...80MPH
Berrien County, GAweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Berrien, Brooks, Cook, Lanier, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become unstable and unsafe. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Cook; Lanier; Lowndes FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR SOUTHEASTERN BERRIEN, NORTHEASTERN BROOKS, SOUTHEASTERN COOK, LANIER AND NORTHERN LOWNDES COUNTIES At 351 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen in the last 1 Hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Valdosta, Lakeland, Adel, Hahira, Sparks, Ray City, Moody Air Force Base, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Meigs, Cecil, Barretts, New Lois, Allenville, Teeterville, I-75 At Exit 29, I-75 At Exit 22, Hansell, Naylor and Courthouse. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Wayne County, GAweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Wayne TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Doctortown - Gardi - Jesup * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 30 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 3-6 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/jax/
Saint Clair County, MIweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 15:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: St. Clair The National Weather Service in Detroit/Pontiac has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern St. Clair County in southeastern Michigan * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 309 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New Baltimore, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Algonac around 320 PM EDT. St. Clair and Marine City around 325 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Anchorville, Adair, Columbus, Rattle Run, Pearl Beach, Smiths Creek and Fair Haven. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Linn County, MOweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Linn by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 13:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-07 14:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Linn SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR LINN COUNTY UNTIL 230 PM CDT At 157 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Meadville, or 10 miles west of Brookfield, moving northeast at 20 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Brookfield, Marceline, Meadville, Laclede, Linneus, Purdin and Saint Catherine.
Branch County, MIweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Branch, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 13:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Branch; St. Joseph The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Branch County in southwestern Michigan East Central Cass County in southwestern Michigan Central St. Joseph County in southwestern Michigan * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 413 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. The highest rainfall amounts are generally along a line from Jones to Three Rivers to Leonidas. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Three Rivers, Constantine, Union City, Centreville, Colon, Nottawa, Leonidas, Mendon, Sherwood, Wasepi, Fairfax, Findley, Fishers Lake, Matteson Lake, Clear Lake, Corey Lake and Jones. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area.
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Yellowstone by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-06 17:55:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-06 18:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Yellowstone The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for North central Big Horn County in south central Montana South central Yellowstone County in south central Montana * Until 645 PM MDT. * At 555 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Huntley, or 11 miles northeast of Billings, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Shepherd and Huntley. This warning does not include the city of Billings. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Nassau County, FLweather.gov

Tropical Storm Warning issued for Inland Nassau by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 11:07:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Inland Nassau TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT * LOCATIONS AFFECTED - Ratliff - Hilliard - Kings Ferry - Bryceville * WIND - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind - Peak Wind Forecast: 10-20 mph with gusts to 25 mph - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39 to 57 mph - The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm force. - PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind damage. - ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. * STORM SURGE - No storm surge inundation forecast - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Little to no storm surge flooding - The storm surge threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: There is little to no threat of storm surge flooding. Rough surf, coastal erosion, and life-threatening rip currents are possible. - PREPARE: Little to no preparations for storm surge flooding are needed. - ACT: Follow the instructions of local officials. Monitor forecasts. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None - Little to no potential impacts from storm surge flooding. * FLOODING RAIN - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Flood Watch is in effect - Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 2-4 inches, with locally higher amounts - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for major flooding rain - The flooding rain threat has increased from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for major flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues are likely. - PREPARE: Strongly consider protective actions, especially if you are in an area vulnerable to flooding. - ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take action will likely result in serious injury or loss of life. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Extensive - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. * TORNADO - LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Tornado Watch is in effect - Situation is somewhat favorable for tornadoes - THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for a few tornadoes - The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the previous assessment. - PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for a few tornadoes. - PREPARE: If your shelter is particularly vulnerable to tornadoes, prepare to relocate to safe shelter before hazardous weather arrives. - ACT: If a tornado warning is issued, be ready to shelter quickly. - POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited - The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events. - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. - Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings. * FOR MORE INFORMATION: - http://www.weather.gov/jax/
Brooks County, GAweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Thomas by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-07 11:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-07 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Brooks; Colquitt; Cook; Thomas FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Big Bend Florida and south central Georgia, including the following areas, in Big Bend Florida, Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Inland Dixie, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Lafayette and Madison. In south central Georgia, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Thomas, Tift, Turner and Worth. * Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * Heavy rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with isolated amounts up to 6 inches is forecast through Wednesday evening, which may lead to flooding especially where grounds are saturated.

