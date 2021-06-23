Cancel
Arizona State

True Crime Arizona Podcast: VANISHED: Baby Gabriel Johnson

By Briana Whitney
AZFamily
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - On Christmas of 2009, father Logan McQueary thought he’d be spending the holiday with his baby boy Gabriel. Instead, his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Johnson disappeared to San Antonio with their son, and soon he was nowhere to be found. First she told authorities she killed the baby, then said she gave him away in a black market adoption, and the web of lies and deceit began. For the first time you’ll hear jailhouse recordings, phone calls, and new information, as we investigate new leads in this case.

