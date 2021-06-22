Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

COVID-19 vaccine side effects: The positives about feeling bad

By Jonathan Sprent, j.sprent@garvan.org.au, c.king@unsw.edu.au, Cecile King
Science Now
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet the latest issue of Science Immunology delivered right to you!. The development of multiple vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 virus, the cause of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), within one year of the epidemic is unprecedented and an immense accomplishment. The efficacy of many developed vaccines exceeded expectations, and there are high hopes that the epidemic will soon be in the past. Yet several challenges remain. Vaccinations are far from complete in developed nations and have barely begun in many developing nations, suggesting that achieving world-wide herd immunity against the virus may take several years. There is also the growing problem of vaccine hesitancy, especially in the young who generally cope well with COVID-19, with minimal or even no symptoms. In addition, it is well documented that COVID-19 vaccines can have substantial side effects; indeed, fear of these side effects may approach that of SARS-CoV-2 infection itself in some populations. Therefore, what are the side effects of COVID-19 vaccines - and could they paradoxically be beneficial?

immunology.sciencemag.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccinations#Science Immunology#Ifn#Plasmacytoid Dc#Pamps#Tlr7#Ifnar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthabc17news.com

Man gets extremely rare diagnosis after Covid-19 vaccine

ELMIRA, New York (WENY) — Every now and then, the CDC publishes reports of people developing extremely rare conditions after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. After getting vaccinated, one local man was diagnosed with a disease so uncommon, experts say there’s a one in a million chance of getting it. In...
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Santa Barbara County, CASanta Barbara Independent

CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice Meets to Discuss Side Effects of the COVID-19 Vaccine Among Younger People

Vaccines are Safe and Effective and Prevent COVID-19 Illness. (SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met yesterday, June 23, to discuss the latest data on reports of mild cases of inflammation of the heart muscle and surrounding tissue following COVID-19 vaccination among younger people. The ACIP provides advice and guidance to the Director of the CDC regarding use of vaccines for control of vaccine-preventable diseases within the United States population. Conclusion of yesterday’s meeting was that the vaccines are safe and effective, and prevent COVID-19 illness.
Medical & BiotechShareCast

Moderna says Covid-19 vaccine appears effective against variants

Pharma company Moderna announced on Tuesday its Covid-19 vaccine showed promise in a lab setting against coronavirus variants, including the Delta variant that originated in India. $234.46. 22:27 29/06/21. 5.17%. $11.52. “We remain committed to studying emerging variants, generating data and sharing it as it becomes available,” Moderna CEO Stephane...
Public HealthFox News

Why some vaccinated people are dying of COVID-19

As the Delta variant of the coronavirus surges through the U.K., almost half of the country's recent COVID-19 deaths are of people who have been vaccinated. But doctors and scientists aren't sounding the alarm about the apparently high proportion of deaths among the vaccinated population. On the contrary, they say...
CancerNews-Medical.net

COVID-19 vaccines are effective in 94% of cancer patients, shows study

In a U.S. and Swiss study, nearly all patients with cancer developed good immune response to the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines three to four weeks after receiving their second dose, but the fact that a small group of the patients exhibited no response raised questions about how their protection against the virus will be addressed moving forward.
HealthMedicalXpress

New vaccine guidance for the obese

Vaccines such as Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca are designed to prevent severe Coronavirus-19 Disease (COVID-19) due to acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and are highly efficacious. The efficacy is not different in people with and without obesity except for AstraZeneca which is not known, according to a new position statement from The Obesity Society (TOS), the leading scientific membership organization advancing the science-based understanding of the causes, consequences, prevention and treatment of obesity.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Scientists study how our immune system responds to COVID-19 variants

Australian scientists researching how our immune system responds to COVID-19 have revealed that those infected by early variants in 2020 produced sustained antibodies, however, these antibodies are not as effective against contemporary variants of the virus. The research is one of the world's most comprehensive studies of the immune response...
PharmaceuticalsEurekAlert

The Lancet: CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine is safe and protects against disease, interim analysis

Interim data from a phase 3 trial of a COVID-19 vaccine developed in China (CoronaVac) suggests that two doses offer 83.5% protection against symptomatic COVID-19. The preliminary findings, published in The Lancet and presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), indicate that CoronaVac induces a robust antibody response. No severe adverse events or deaths were reported among the more than 10,000 trial participants in Turkey, with most adverse events mild and occurring within 7 days of an injection. However, more research is needed to confirm vaccine efficacy in the long term, in a more diverse group of participants, and against emerging variants of concern.
Public HealthThe Jewish Press

Ministry of Health: Effectiveness of COVID-19 Vaccine Drops to 64% in Month

The Pfizer-developed Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine’s ability to protect against the Delta (Indian) variant is significantly lower than initially thought, the Ministry of Health announced. The Ministry of Health stated Tuesday that it is monitoring the effectiveness of the vaccine against the coronavirus on a regular basis, and from an epidemiological...
New Haven, CTyale.edu

Sex-specific immune response in COVID-19 linked to cellular metabolism

Researchers studying COVID-19 patients have found a metabolic pathway that is highly correlated with immune responses only in male patients, a group known to be more likely to suffer severe cases and die of the disease, representing a potential target for therapeutic intervention. In a study published today in the...
PharmaceuticalsScience Now

Journal retracts paper claiming COVID-19 vaccines kill

Science's COVID-19 reporting is supported by the Heising-Simons Foundation. The journal Vaccines on 2 July retracted a peer-reviewed article after the angry resignations of at least six editors. They were protesting the publication of a study 1 week earlier that had misused data in a Dutch vaccine adverse events registry to make a startling claim: “For three deaths prevented by [COVID-19] vaccination, we have to accept two inflicted by vaccination.”
ScienceScience Now

Can immune responses predict which vaccines work best?

You are currently viewing the summary. Other than a placebo-controlled, clinical trial lasting many months and involving tens of thousands of people, is there any way to be sure a COVID-19 vaccine will work? Many researchers say the vaccines already in use offers a shortcut: Simply gauge a vaccine's ability to elicit so-called neutralizing antibodies, which bind to the virus and prevent it from entering cells. But several recent studies point to other "correlates of protection": "binding" antibodies—which latch onto the virus but don't block entry—and another set of immune warriors called T cells. Vaccine decisions may soon depend on a better understanding of these supporting actors. Several manufacturers are developing updates of their COVID-19 vaccines tailored to protect against new viral variants that could be used as booster shots. The companies hope regulatory agencies won't require evidence of efficacy in big clinical trials, which are time-consuming, expensive, and increasingly ethically fraught because someof the participants receive a placebo even though proven vaccines are now available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy