Celebrities

Kiefer Sutherland celebrates former 24 co-star Mary Lynn Rajskub's 50th birthday with a "DAMMIT CHLOE"

Primetimer
 15 days ago
"DAMMIT CHLOE, YOU TURNED 50!!! Happy birthday my dearest friend, have the best one so far," tweeted Sutherland, adding: "P.S. When you’ve finished celebrating your birthday get me the f*ck out of this Russian prison!"

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

Mary Lynn Rajskub
Kiefer Sutherland
