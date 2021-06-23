Girls Basketball | Benton Summer Slam showcases the return of summer hoops

Many hope that COVID-19 is a distant memory and that sports can move forward uninterrupted through the summer months leading up to the next school year. Benton girls basketball and girls track and field coach Andy Sloan is a firm believer that his school’s “Benton Summer Slam” has helped bring normalcy back to area sports. The contest is in its seventh year following the cancellation of its 2019 slate of games, but the girls were back in action on Monday and Tuesday as 22 schools compete in 96 head-to-head games.