City of Burien launches dedicated rent and utility assistance program

The City of Burien this week announced a dedicated rent and utility assistance fund for Burien residents.

Funding comes from federal Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Funds (CBDG-CV) and will be administered by Catholic Community Services and Multi-Service Center.

King County also has a rent assistance program that Burien community members can access. These programs are for people experiencing financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and who are at risk of housing instability or homelessness. Read program requirements on the Multi-Service Center website.

Starting July 1, 2021, Burien residents can apply for funding by contacting the following organizations:

Catholic Community Services: Call Intake Line (253) 850-2523 is available on Fridays from 10 a.m.–Noon

Multi-Service Center: Visit Multi-Service Center website.

The King County Eviction Prevention and Rental Assistance Program (EPRAP) is still accepting applications, and both renters and landlords can find more resources on the City of Burien website.

On June 21, 2021, the Burien City Council adopted Ordinance 773 that provides additional tenant protections and extends an eviction moratorium for 90 calendar days after the end of the statewide moratorium, scheduled to expire on June 30. There are concerns that many community members may face housing insecurity or homelessness when the state moratorium ends.

Tenant protections during the public health emergency were recently increased by the state legislature’s passage of ESSB 5160. As a result of that legislation, renters have new legal protections to keep them housed and protected from improper landlord conduct during the emergency and beyond. Landlords also benefit as they will be able to recoup unpaid rent as monies will be paid directly to landlords on the behalf of eligible tenants.

There have been delays in the delivery of state and county aid to landlords who have renters unable to pay rent because of pandemic-related economic loss. Burien’s eviction moratorium supplements the state’s critical protections for Burien renters, and ensures that agencies have enough time to deliver needed relief funding to renters and landlords who are facing months of unpaid rent.