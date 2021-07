Derrick Rose is an electrifying human being on the basketball court. Over his career, he’s built quite a resume and even though hes’ still lacking an NBA ring so far in his pro career, you can’t say that the uber-athletic point guard out of Chicago isn’t winning in life. Especially not when he’s the significant other of the gorgeous Alaina Anderson. With that said, it’s time to know more about her and how her romance with the former league MVP started. Ladies and gentlemen, Derrick Rose’s wife.