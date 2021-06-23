Cancel
Lawton, OK

7News First Alert Weather: So long brief cool down, Summer’s back ☀

By Noel Rehm
kswo.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For tonight, increasing clouds and not as cool with overnight lows falling into the upper 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10-15 mph. On Wednesday, a warm front will lift north and across Texoma allowing for a rapid warmup into the afternoon. Highs will top out in the mid-to-upper 90s. Winds will be out of the south at 10-20 mph. This will allow dewpoints to get back into the 70s, which will make it feel sticky outside. Feels-like temperatures will range anywhere from 103-105 degrees.

Lawton, OK
#First Alert#Temperature#Cool Down#7news#Kswo
