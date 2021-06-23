Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Gov. Mike DeWine announces pilot program to recruit 'highly-qualified' Ohioans into law enforcement jobs

Posted by 
WKYC
WKYC
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce a brand new pilot program to recruit Ohioans into law enforcement jobs. The new program is the College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program, and it is an elite, academic honors program that will allow students pursuing a criminal justice degree to be mentored by law enforcement who are currently serving. The pilot program will also provide field training to those students.

www.wkyc.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WKYC

WKYC

Cleveland, OH
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Northeast Ohio local news

 https://www.wkyc.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central State University#Law Enforcement#Ohioans#Cedarville University#Criminal Justice Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Ohio StatePosted by
WKYC

Vax-a-Million did not bring increase in Ohio's COVID vaccination rates, study says

BOSTON — When Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced the Vax-a-Million lottery to give away five $1 million prizes, his ultimate goal was to increase the COVID vaccination rate across the state. In a recent study, however, researchers from the Boston University School of Medicine say the Vax-a-Million incentive “was not associated with an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations.”
Cuyahoga County, OHPosted by
WKYC

Financing new Cuyahoga County jail draws another critic

CLEVELAND — For more than two years, leaders in the area have been studying how to replace the Cuyahoga County jail, one that they all agree is poorly designed, overcrowded and a source of ongoing problems related to its design. But now, as Cuyahoga County officials move closer to building...
Ohio StatePosted by
WKYC

What you need to know about Ohio’s new operating budget: Income tax cuts for all Ohioans and spending focused on children

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Now that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has signed the state’s new 2022-2023 budget bill into law, what does it actually mean for your family?. “A budget that invests in Ohio,” Gov. DeWine said during a Thursday morning press conference. “A budget that invests in the people of Ohio. A budget that invests, particularly, in our children.”
Cleveland, OHPosted by
WKYC

Cleveland mayoral candidates meet face-to-face for first time ahead of primary election

CLEVELAND — It was a pivotal night in the race for mayor in Cleveland, as all seven candidates who will be on the ballot took their pitch to the Latino community. "We have been here for 55 years," Ramonita Vargas, director of the Spanish American Committee, said Thursday. "This organization has heard over and over again that [candidates] are going to support the Latino community."

Comments / 0

Community Policy