Gov. Mike DeWine announces pilot program to recruit 'highly-qualified' Ohioans into law enforcement jobs
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce a brand new pilot program to recruit Ohioans into law enforcement jobs. The new program is the College to Law Enforcement Pathway Program, and it is an elite, academic honors program that will allow students pursuing a criminal justice degree to be mentored by law enforcement who are currently serving. The pilot program will also provide field training to those students.