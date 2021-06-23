Gary D Darlage

Mr. Gary D. “Porky” Darlage, 68, of Seymour, entered eternal life on June 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born in 1952 to the late Melvin and Leona Oberman Darlage in Seymour. In his early years, he attended grade school at Immanuel Lutheran then went on to graduate from Seymour High School. Gary was highly active in his community being a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, County Commissioner for 20 years, Schneck Medical Center board member for 20 years, Jackson County Fair board member, Blue Hole Advisory Board, and he enjoyed his time as an employee of Rust Construction Company until his start in the family-owned business known as Darlage Logging and Lumber. Gary was also a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.