Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seymour, IN

Gary D Darlage

By Staff Reports
TribTown.com
 15 days ago

Mr. Gary D. “Porky” Darlage, 68, of Seymour, entered eternal life on June 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Gary was born in 1952 to the late Melvin and Leona Oberman Darlage in Seymour. In his early years, he attended grade school at Immanuel Lutheran then went on to graduate from Seymour High School. Gary was highly active in his community being a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, County Commissioner for 20 years, Schneck Medical Center board member for 20 years, Jackson County Fair board member, Blue Hole Advisory Board, and he enjoyed his time as an employee of Rust Construction Company until his start in the family-owned business known as Darlage Logging and Lumber. Gary was also a faithful member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.

www.tribtown.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seymour, IN
Seymour, IN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amy Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seymour High School#Schneck Medical Center#Jackson County Fair#Blue Hole Advisory Board#Rust Construction Company#Darlage Logging#Immanuel Lutheran Church
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Surfside, FLPosted by
NBC News

Death toll in Miami Beach-area condo collapse rises to 46

Forty-six people are now confirmed dead in the partial Miami Beach-area condo building collapse, officials said Wednesday while announcing ten more recovered bodies — the biggest single-day spike in the death toll yet. With 100 people still unaccounted for, crews have not rescued anyone from the rubble since half of...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Delta variant already dominant in U.S., CDC estimates show

July 7 (Reuters) - The Delta variant is already the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States, according to data modeling done by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the health agency's estimates the Delta variant became dominant in the country over the two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy