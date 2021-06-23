Cancel
York County, PA

YCEA offers free business classes for new and future business owners

York Dispatch Online
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe York County Economic Alliance will soon be hosting free business classes for those who own a recently established business or plan to launch their own in the future. The Bloom Small Business Development Program, which will begin next month, was made possible by $22,000 raised during the annual Give Local York event as well as $3,000 contributed by the YCEA, said Kevin Schreiber, the organization's president.

