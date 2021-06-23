YCEA offers free business classes for new and future business owners
The York County Economic Alliance will soon be hosting free business classes for those who own a recently established business or plan to launch their own in the future. The Bloom Small Business Development Program, which will begin next month, was made possible by $22,000 raised during the annual Give Local York event as well as $3,000 contributed by the YCEA, said Kevin Schreiber, the organization's president.www.yorkdispatch.com