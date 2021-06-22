Cancel
Saints' Juwan Johnson: Spending time at tight end

 15 days ago

Johnson spent time working at tight end this offseason, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports. Johnson was mostly asked to block when active on game days during his rookie year. The Saints have since talked about moving him from receiver to tight end, and Johnson practicing at that position during spring workouts all but confirms that notion. At 6-foot-4 and 231 pounds, Johnson will probably need to put on a little weight in order to excel as an in-line blocker, but the second-year Oregon product could potentially carve out a significant role as a pass catcher considering the Saints have little receiving talent at tight end behind Adam Trautman.

