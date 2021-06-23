Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

JSO: 2 people shot in Jacksonville’s Hyde Park

By Bailey Husker, Action News Jax
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — UPDATE 8:30 p.m.:

JSO said two people were shot in the 2000 block of Jammes Road Tuesday around 6 p.m.

Police said the two victims drove themselves to a nearby fire station for treatment and were then transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to JSO, the two victims were not cooperating with investigators to provide any details or answer any questions investigators had and they were uncooperative.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If anyone has any information on this incident call JSO at 904-630-0500 or email them at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-8477 (TIPS).

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting Tuesday evening in Jacksonville’s Hyde Park neighborhood.

The incident occurred at the 2000 block of Jammes Road, off San Juan Avenue.

JSO is expected to give an update at 8:15 p.m.

Action News Jax, Dani Bozzini, is at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

©2021 Cox Media Group

