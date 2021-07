From Mike Cafferata, Forest Grove District Forester, Oregon Department of Forestry – July 7, 2021:. We are looking at the weather and the fire danger and are choosing to keep everything as it is for now. For industrial operations, IFPL 1 along the coast in the NW-1 weather zone, and IFPL 2 in inland zones of NW-2 and NW-3. For the public, Moderate along the coast in NW-1, and High in zones NW-2 and NW-3. Maps and details can be found here (https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/pages/restrictions.aspx) if you click on the “Check fire restrictions” area for either public or industrial.