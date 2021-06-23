Cancel
NBA

Clippers vs. Suns live updates: Game 2 of Western Conference finals

By James H. Williams
Daily Breeze
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clippers will look to even the Western Conference finals against the Suns tonight in Phoenix after dropping the series opener, 120-114, on Sunday afternoon. A loss tonight would put the Clippers in a 2-0 hole for a third consecutive series. They already are the first team in NBA history to win multiple best-of-seven series in the same postseason after falling behind 2-0.

