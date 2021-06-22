Cancel
Tupper Lake, NY

Higgins is Tupper Lake valedictorian, Staves salutatorian

Adirondack Daily Enterprise
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUPPER LAKE — Samantha Higgins is the valedictorian of the Tupper Lake High School Class of 2021, and Alexis Staves is the salutatorian. Samantha Higgins is the daughter of Kim and Steve Higgins. In school, she has been a part of National Honor Society, yearbook, soccer and basketball. She has received many awards throughout her middle-high school years including several scholar-athlete awards, Section X Athlete of Distinction Award, Clarkson University High School Leadership Award and Academic Promise in Pre-Calculus. While juggling school work, sports and volunteering, she has maintained High and Highest Honor Roll throughout middle and high school. She has always enjoyed helping out where she can in the community and has spent almost 25 hours volunteering for the local figure skating club, almost 14 hours helping the local police department with the Bike Rodeo and about nine hours helping out other organizations while in high school. After high school, she plans to attend Rochester Institute of Technology to get her master’s degree in business. She is entering as a business exploration major and has early acceptance into the Honors college and the 4+1 MBA program.

www.adirondackdailyenterprise.com
