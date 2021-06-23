Cancel
Gambling

Fort Erie Results Tuesday June 22nd, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 15 days ago

8th-$17,597, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.000, 46.900, 1:11.930, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.290. Stardust Kitten118988-2½7-hd5-13-1¼C. Husbands6.30. Keep Your Silence120666-24-hd4-14-1¼S. Husbands5.10. Klassy Delight123357-25-1½2-½5-2¾D. Johnson24.30. Pressure Front120235-16-26-16-2K. Johnson9.90. Delly122414-13-½7-17-2V. Palmer37.25. I'm a Ginger120523-1½998-1M. Buchanan20.25. Staronthehorizon120871-2½1-28-½9P. Mailhot7.90. 1 (1)Naked Illusion12.705.103.40. 7 (7)Valley Girl3.102.60. 9...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Fort Erie Entries, Monday June 28th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 2Marvel (L), 120O. Moreno6-7-6Ravendra Raghunath5/1. 3Mi Tia Regis (L), 120M. Badal9-9-9Cindy Mustoe12/1. 4Loaded Once More , 118J. Alderson5-x-xPaula Loescher6/1. 5Trail Blazing Essa (L), 120C. Husbands3-4-7Julie Mathes5/2. 6Silver Sunrise (L), 118S. Singh11-8-5Daniel Wills8/1. 7Natural Habitat , 120P. Mailhot2-4-5Claudia Rabstein3/1. 2nd-$15,435, Claiming $4,500-$4,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Fort Erie

1st_$18,522, mdn cl $6,250-$6,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$15,435, cl $4,500-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$20,874, mdn cl $8,000-$7,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$20,874, , 3YO up, 1mi. Bold Animaux120Cape Romance120. World of Prospects120Who's Got It118. Leonard's Bay120Seattle Treasure120. Dot's Vision120Giant Mine120. Butterfly Strike118. 5th_$21,168, mdn spl wt, 3YO up...
Los Alamitos, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Bob Baffert horses go 1-2 in Los Alamitos Derby

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. — Classier held off favored stablemate Defunded by a nose to win the $150,000 Los Alamitos Derby on Sunday, giving embattled trainer Bob Baffert a 1-2 finish in a race he’s won five years in a row and six of the last seven. Classier broke sharply under...
Sports14news.com

Pair of Stakes Races Headline Ellis Park Independence Day Card

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - She’sonthewarpath was. And the result was a neck victory over favored Dominga in Sunday’s $75,000 Ellis Park Turf at the RUNHAPPY Meet at Ellis Park. Trainer by Steve Margolis for Robert and Lawana Low, She’sonthewarpath closed from mid-pack to win three stakes last year. However, facing...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

Grants Pass Results Sunday July 4th, 2021

1st-$5,900, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:19.540. Scratched: Wings of the Wind. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Hill Croome1261554-23-31-nkE. Gutierrez-Sosa8.803.60No Tix3.40. Earnest128241-11-11-½2-4D. Martin2.20No Tix0.90. Latitudefortytwo121323-hd54-½3-4J. Scriver8.30. Aotearoa126512-½2-22-1½4-8¾J. Wooten, Jr.3.70. Sonic Boy126434-13-hd55J. Figueroa5.20. $1 Exacta (1-2) paid $10.30; $1 Trifecta (1-2-6)...
Los Alamitos, CAESPN

Gamine delivers stakes victory for trainer Bob Baffert

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif. --  Gamine romped to a 10-length victory in the $200,000 Great Lady M Stakes on Monday, giving embattled trainer Bob Baffert his third stakes win in two days at Los Alamitos. Ridden by Hall of Famer John Velazquez, Gamine broke sharply and took charge nearing the...
Louisiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

Louisiana Downs Results Tuesday July 6th, 2021

1st-$10,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.760, 48.360, 1:14.560, 1:43.780, 00.000, 1:49.330. Trainer: Sarah Delany. Winner: B M, 6, by Nownownow-Telescopic. Scratched: Cozzene Zing. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. We Can Dream124121-hd1-21-41-81-9¾A. Castillo1.20. Brenda's Doll12424554-63-½2-5R. Singh3.20. Looking Hot119432-62-62-82-33-nkE. Nieves1.70. Little Girls Rule119313-13-13-44-124-40B....
Mclean County, KYthepressboxlts.com

McLean’s Selections for Ellis Park on Friday, July 9

2021 Top Pick in the Money Overall — 683-1,043 65.48%. “Key Horses” @ EP 4 / 2-1-1 50.00% Win / 100.00% ITM. “Key Horses” in 2021 153/ 72-34-10 47.06% Win / 75.82% ITM. “Longshots of Day” @ EP 7/1-3-0 14.29% Win / 57.14% ITM. (Statistics Updated after Indy Grand concludes...
Indiana Stateshelbycountypost.com

Calhoun looking to repeat in Indiana Derby at Indiana Grand

Two years ago Bret Calhoun captured the $300,000 Grade 3 Indiana Derby with Mr. Money at Indiana Grand Racing & Casino. The trainer will try to top that this year, shooting for a sweep in Wednesday’s Indiana Derby with Mr. Wireless and the $200,000 Grade 3 Indiana Oaks with Lovely Ride.
Monmouth County, NJPosted by
Asbury Park Press

Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit officially out of Haskell at Monmouth Park. See who is running

The odds of Medina Spirit running in the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park were growing longer with each passing day. But Monmouth Park officials were in contact with trainer Bob Baffert over the weekend, and on Tuesday confirmed that Medina Spirit, who failed a post-race drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby, would not be making the trip from Southern California to the Jersey Shore for the July 17 race.
GamblingHastings Tribune

BC-Chart Fair Meadows-6-Add

6th-$7,700, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Four Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 45.600. Winner: DK B/ F, 4, by Itsmyluckyday-Rumors and Dreams. Horse;Wgt;PP;Strt;1/4;Strch;Fin;Jockey;Odds. Be a Lovely Day;124;5;1;1-3;1-2;1-1¼;J. Medina;2.50. Daisy Fiftyseven;124;4;6;2-hd;2-2;2-2¼;C. Kimes;0.70. Luckily;124;2;5;6-½;3-½;3-1¼;T. Cunningham;36.20. Bizzar Brown;124;6;3;4-1;4-1;4-3;F. Manrrique;3.90. Shes the Beast;124;1;2;3-½;5-½;5-¾;C. Esquilin;8.50. Fun Facts;124;3;4;5-1;6-5;6-7;O. Sanchez;70.40.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pocatello Downs Entries, Friday

2nd_$1,700, , 3YO up, 3f. 3rd_$3,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3½f. 4th_$3,100, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), . 5th_$3,100, alc, 3YO up, 2½f. 6th_$46,900, stk, 3YO up, . (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Parx Racing Entries, Monday July 12th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Fox in the Fog (L), 129A. Bowman7-3-2Brenda Wilson15/1. 2Prince Champ (L), 116D. Cornier6-6-2Carlos Leung8/1. 5Social Equality (L), 121A. Adorno7-2-3Daniel Velazquez4/1. 6Digging for Gold (L), 114L. Hernandez2-5-5Howard Brown, Jr.5/1. 7Principino (L), 121R. Silvera3-3-4Juan Vazquez8/5. 2nd-$18,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Arlington Entries, Friday

1st_$11,000, cl $6,250-$6,250, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 2nd_$18,500, mdn cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 3rd_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f. 4th_$14,000, cl $12,500-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Her Gold Mine121Princess Cora121. Better Angels121Apollo U Anywhere121. Wanna Have Fun121Chainmail121. Smack124. 5th_$10,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f. Greeleys Ice124French Minded124.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Monmouth Park Entries, Friday July 9th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Lake Parima (L), 121H. Diaz, Jr.3-4-3Juan Arriagada4/1. 2Pebble Road (L), 124M. Sanchez1-3-4Edward Graham5/1. 3Brexit Revenge (L), 121J. Torres4-5-7John Stephens12/1. 4Luna Queen (L), 122J. Ferrer1-1-5Rafael Schistl10/1. 5Jaydine (L), 121P. Lopez4-6-6Patrick McBurney5/1. 6C'Est Mardi (L), 121T. Mejia5-4-3Jesus Cruz6/1. 7Magic Hatter (L), 121C. Montalvo3-4-6John Pimental10/1. 8Strong Gem (L),...

