Fort Erie Results Tuesday June 22nd, 2021

The odds of Medina Spirit running in the $1 million TVG.com Haskell Stakes at Monmouth Park were growing longer with each passing day. But Monmouth Park officials were in contact with trainer Bob Baffert over the weekend, and on Tuesday confirmed that Medina Spirit, who failed a post-race drug test after winning the Kentucky Derby, would not be making the trip from Southern California to the Jersey Shore for the July 17 race.