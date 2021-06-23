Fort Erie Results Tuesday June 22nd, 2021
8th-$17,597, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Seven Furlongs, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 23.000, 46.900, 1:11.930, 00.000, 00.000, 1:25.290. Stardust Kitten118988-2½7-hd5-13-1¼C. Husbands6.30. Keep Your Silence120666-24-hd4-14-1¼S. Husbands5.10. Klassy Delight123357-25-1½2-½5-2¾D. Johnson24.30. Pressure Front120235-16-26-16-2K. Johnson9.90. Delly122414-13-½7-17-2V. Palmer37.25. I'm a Ginger120523-1½998-1M. Buchanan20.25. Staronthehorizon120871-2½1-28-½9P. Mailhot7.90. 1 (1)Naked Illusion12.705.103.40. 7 (7)Valley Girl3.102.60. 9...www.midfloridanewspapers.com