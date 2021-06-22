Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

153 Houston hospital workers fired, resign over vaccine rule

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qfvsd_0acTXotn00

HOUSTON — More than 150 employees of a Houston hospital system resigned or were fired Tuesday for failing to comply with a COVID-19 requirement for workers.

Patti Muck, a spokesperson for the Houston Methodist system, said 153 employees either resigned in the two-week suspension period or were fired, the Houston Chronicle reported.

The deadline to show proof of vaccination was Monday, the newspaper reported.

The system, which employs 24,947 employees, required workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by June 7. The 178 who did not comply were suspended without pay for two weeks, KTRK reported.

The hospital system includes a medical center and six community hospitals.

In the two weeks leading up to the firings, hospital employees staged protests and filed a lawsuit against the hospital, claiming the policy, which was announced in April, violated their rights, the Chronicle reported.

On June 12, a federal judge dismissed the lawsuit, filed by 117 staffers. U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ruled that the employees were not illegally being forced to get vaccinated in order to keep their jobs, The Hill reported.

“Methodist is trying to do their business of saving lives without giving them the COVID-19 virus,” Hughes wrote. “It is a choice made to keep staff, patients and their families safer.”

“We can now put this behind us and continue our focus on unparalleled safety, quality, service and innovation,” hospital president and CEO Marc Boom said in a statement after the lawsuit was dismissed. “All our employees have now met the requirements of the vaccine policy and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

Jared Woodfill, a longtime activist and politician who represented the plaintiffs in that lawsuit, criticized Tuesday’s layoffs.

“I just think it’s outrageous that (hospital leaders) would send this message to people who sacrificed so much,” Woodfill told the Chronicle.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Health
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Houston, TX
Vaccines
Houston, TX
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Texas Vaccines
Houston, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Hughes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Hospitals#Houston Methodist#Covid Vaccine#Vaccination#The Houston Chronicle#Covid#Https T Co 6uqooryrpy#Houstonchron#Ktrk#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
WOKV

Pharmacy exec resentenced to 14 years in meningitis outbreak

BOSTON — (AP) — A founder of a now-defunct Massachusetts pharmaceutical facility responsible for a deadly meningitis outbreak will spend 14 and a half years behind bars, a federal judge ruled Wednesday, lengthening his initial punishment of nine years that was tossed out by an appeals court. Barry Cadden, who...
Public HealthPosted by
WOKV

Coronavirus: Global COVID-19 deaths total tops 4 million

BALTIMORE — The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 topped 4 million on Wednesday, according to the database compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The number of deaths from the pandemic is nearly equal to the number of people killed in battle from all of the world’s wars since 1982, The Associated Press reported, citing estimates from Peace Research Institute Oslo.
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

Judge: Air Force mostly at fault in 2017 Texas church attack

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that the U.S. Air Force is mostly responsible for a former serviceman killing more than two dozen people at a Texas church in 2017 because it failed to submit his criminal history into a database, which should have prevented him from purchasing firearms.
Maine StatePosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Every county in Maine above 50% vaccination rate

PORTLAND, Maine — Health officials in Maine say more than half the eligible population is now fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in every county in the state. Maine has one of the highest vaccination rates in the U.S. More than two-thirds of people age 12 and older are fully vaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
WOKV

Feds seize nearly $2 million in meth at Texas crossing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Veterans International Bridge intercepted a substantial shipment of suspected methamphetamine in Brownsville, Texas, valued at nearly $2 million. The seizure occurred June 30 as a 25-year-old male U.S. citizen who lives in Houston attempted entry while driving a 2014...
San Antonio, TXPosted by
WOKV

Court finds US Air Force 60% responsible for Sutherland Springs, Texas, shooting

(WASHINGTON) — A federal judge found the United States Air Force 60% responsible for the mass shooting at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, in November 2017. Devin Kelley opened fire inside the First Baptist Church, 40 miles outside of San Antonio, during a Sunday service and killed 26 people from ages 5 to 72, making it the worst mass shooting at a house of worship ever.
California StatePosted by
WOKV

The Latest: Outbreak returns mask mandate at Calif. Capital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least nine people who work at the California state Capitol have contracted the coronavirus, triggering a return of the mask mandate for lawmakers and staff. Masks have been required in public spaces inside the Capitol throughout the pandemic. But fully vaccinated lawmakers and staff had been...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WOKV

Bahamas flight canceled after high schoolers stage mask rebellion, airline says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Bahamas-bound flight was canceled Monday after a group of high school passengers refused to wear masks. American Airlines Flight 893 had been scheduled to depart Charlotte Douglas International Airport at 9:30 a.m. for Nassau, Bahamas. Irate passengers told WSOC, however, that mechanical problems forced a plane switch followed by the mask rebellion that left them stranded in the Queen City overnight, instead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy