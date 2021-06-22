Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Edgefield County, SC

Edgefield County Residents’ Concern About Comprehensive Plan and Land Management Ordinance is Growing

By admin
edgefieldadvertiser.com
 15 days ago

Some County residents were turned away from Edgefield County’s Planning Commission Public Hearing on the development of the Land Management Ordinance. (LMO) The Edgefield Advertiser has published numerous articles over the past two months explaining different perspectives on the changes in County’s Comprehensives Plan, the petition to change it back to its original wording, and the development of the County’s LMO.

www.edgefieldadvertiser.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Edgefield County, SC
Edgefield County, SC
Government
City
Aiken, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Automobiles#Lmo#The Edgefield Advertiser#Comprehensives Plan#The County Government#Sweetwater Baptist Church#The County Administration#The Planning Commission#Cdc#Jsmg Development
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
News Break
Youtube
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump files lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google

Former President Trump is leading a class action lawsuit against Facebook, Twitter and Google, as well as their CEOs, over allegations of censorship after the companies took action to ban and suspend his accounts. “Our case will prove this censorship is unlawful, it's unconstitutional and it's completely un-American,” Trump said...

Comments / 0

Community Policy