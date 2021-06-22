Edgefield County Residents’ Concern About Comprehensive Plan and Land Management Ordinance is Growing
Some County residents were turned away from Edgefield County’s Planning Commission Public Hearing on the development of the Land Management Ordinance. (LMO) The Edgefield Advertiser has published numerous articles over the past two months explaining different perspectives on the changes in County’s Comprehensives Plan, the petition to change it back to its original wording, and the development of the County’s LMO.www.edgefieldadvertiser.com