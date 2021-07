The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) in collaboration with the State’s Attorney’s Office announced the recent arrests and indictment of the drug trafficking organization, known as "CashApp". This organization operated in the Sandtown community on West Baltimore, specifically in the area of the 1000 block of North Carey Street at Riggs Avenue. The targeted enforcement initiative resulted in criminal charges for seven of the “CashApp” members and levied charges for multiple drug offenses and handgun related crimes.