Malheur County, OR

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Malheur by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-22 17:08:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-22 18:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. When safe to do so, please relay storm reports to the National Weather Service in Boise via local law enforcement, or National Weather Service Boise Facebook and Twitter accounts. Target Area: Malheur The National Weather Service in Boise has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Owyhee County in southwestern Idaho Eastern Malheur County in southeastern Oregon * Until 715 PM MDT/615 PM PDT/.. * At 608 PM MDT/508 PM PDT/, a severe thunderstorm was located near Pole Creek Breaks, or 42 miles southeast of Rome, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Pole Creek Breaks around 610 PM MDT. North Fork Owyhee Campground around 630 PM MDT. Cliffs around 640 PM MDT. Hackberry Reservoir around 650 PM MDT. Indian Meadows and South Mountain around 700 PM MDT. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
