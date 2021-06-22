Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Dominic Thiem retires injured from Mallorca match

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 15 days ago

MALLORCA, Spain (AP) — Fifth-ranked Dominic Thiem retired from his match at the grass-court Mallorca Championships on Tuesday because of pain in his right wrist, less than a week before the start of Wimbledon.

The 27-year-old Austrian was leading 5-2 against Adrian Mannarino, but he grimaced and clutched his wrist after striking a forehand.

The U.S. Open champion received a medical timeout and had the wrist taped but opted not to continue.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

499K+
Followers
267K+
Post
235M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Thiem
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mallorca#U S Open#Ap#Austrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tennis
Country
Spain
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

US Open champion Dominic Thiem PULLS OUT of Wimbledon with wrist injury FOUR DAYS before start as he joins Rafael Nadal as second star men's name to withdraw

US Open champion Dominic Thiem has pulled out of Wimbledon because of a right wrist injury. The Austrian, ranked fifth in the world, sustained the injury during a second-round match against Adrian Mannarino at the ATP event in Majorca earlier this week and a scan revealed a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side.
Tennisbostonnews.net

Dominic Thiem (wrist) withdraws from Wimbledon

Austria's Dominic Thiem withdrew from Wimbledon and two other tournaments Thursday due to his injured right wrist. The reigning U.S. Open champion and World No. 5 has a detachment of the posterior sheath of the ulnar side of the wrist. He will wear a wrist splint for five weeks before beginning a rehabilitation program.
Tennistennisworldusa.org

ThrowbackTimes Stuttgart: Roger Federer squanders two MP's vs. Dominic Thiem

Competing as the top-10 player for the first time, Dominic Thiem reached the final in Stuttgart in 2016 following a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory over Roger Federer. Playing his first ATP semi-final on grass, Thiem fended off two match points in the second set tie break against one of the greatest players on the fastest surface to stay on the title course.
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

World number five Dominic Thiem withdraws from Wimbledon

Barcelona [Spain], June 25 (ANI): World Number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday announced his withdrawal from Wimbledon due to a right wrist injury he suffered during his match Tuesday at the Mallorca Championships. "I'm going to do everything the doctors say in order to recover as quickly as possible," Thiem...
TennisYardbarker

Novak Djokovic forced to withdraw from doubles final in Mallorca

Novak Djokovic has had to withdraw from the Mallorca Doubles final due to his partner Carlos Gomez-Herrera suffering a foot injury. Djokovic had decided to enter the doubles tournament rather than the singles in order to build up match practice on grass but without pushing himself too much ahead of Wimbledon.
TennisSporting News

Wimbledon 2021: Canadians Denis Shapovalov, Félix Auger-Aliassime advance to quarterfinals

Canadian tennis is making its mark — now on the men's side. On the last-ever "Manic Monday" at The Championships, two Canadians advanced to the quarterfinals for the first time ever. Denis Shapovalov defeated 2019 semifinalist Roberto Bautista Agut, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5 while his countryman Félix Auger-Aliassime bested the No. 4-seed Alexander Zverev, 6-4, 7-6(6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4.
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Felix Auger-Aliassime notches upset to reach Wimbledon quarterfinals

Felix Auger-Aliassime delivered 17 aces while recording a 6-4, 7-6 (6), 3-6, 3-6, 6-4 upset of fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany on Monday to reach the quarterfinals at Wimbledon in London. The 20-year-old Canadian had 54 winners against 51 unforced errors at the All England Club to reach a Grand...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Wimbledon 2021: Roger Federer vs Sonego's MATCH-POINT

Roger Federer qualified for the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2021. The Swiss Maestro takes another step to the final of the Championships: he beats Lorenzo Sonego in three sets (7-5, 6-4, 6-2) and gives himself another chance at Center Court. Sonego is pheraps too fragile, probably a little too excited, certainly...
TennisBBC

Wimbledon 2021: Felix Auger-Aliassime knocks out fourth seed Alexander Zverev

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Full details here. Felix Auger-Aliassime beat fourth seed Alexander Zverev in a pulsating five-set match at Wimbledon to reach his first Grand Slam singles quarter-final. Canadian Auger-Aliassime won the...
Tennisnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Berrettini into Wimbledon last four after beating Auger-Aliassime

London — Matteo Berrettini is on course to make it a double Italian celebration on Sunday after reaching the semi-finals at Wimbledon. While Italy’s football team have already booked their place in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley, Rome-born Berrettini is one match away from a place in the Centre Court showpiece 12 miles down the road.

Comments / 0

Community Policy