‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Kimes Makes Messy Accusations About Kari Wells
Dr. Heavenly Kimes and Kari Wells have been clashing on social media. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes isn’t one to shy away from feuds. On the current season, she’s been clashing a lot with Kari Wells and Lisa Nicole Cloud. Heavenly’s issues with Lisa stem from a previous season. But the last straw was when the two women tried to collaborate on an event. After it didn’t work out, Heavenly decided she couldn’t be friends with Lisa. And that hasn’t changed on the current season.urbanbellemag.com