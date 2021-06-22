‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Kimes Makes Messy Accusations About Kari Wells

Things are rocky between Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe has hit another rough patch in her marriage with Dr. Scott Metcalfe. In the past, the couple has clashed over Contessa deciding to go back to school. The graduate program she attended is located in Tennessee, so she had to travel back and forth often. So this forced Scott to take care of the children during the week. And it became a very stressful situation for him. But they were able to get past this. Scott came to the realization that he wasn’t being supportive enough. Contessa was able to finish the program and she’s now one step closer to becoming Surgeon General.