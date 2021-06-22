Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Heavenly Kimes Makes Messy Accusations About Kari Wells

By Amanda Anderson-Niles
urbanbellemag.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Heavenly Kimes and Kari Wells have been clashing on social media. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Heavenly Kimes isn’t one to shy away from feuds. On the current season, she’s been clashing a lot with Kari Wells and Lisa Nicole Cloud. Heavenly’s issues with Lisa stem from a previous season. But the last straw was when the two women tried to collaborate on an event. After it didn’t work out, Heavenly decided she couldn’t be friends with Lisa. And that hasn’t changed on the current season.

urbanbellemag.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Married To Medicine#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Gives an Update on Her Son's Health After Sharing That He Was in the Hospital

As the Married to Medicine Season 8 reunion officially kicked off with Part 1 on June 27, Dr. Heavenly Kimes had some serious news to share about her family. The dentist revealed that one of her sons had been experiencing some health issues right before she left for the reunion, and host Andy Cohen noted that Dr. Heavenly was actually "thinking about not coming" to the sit-down because of that.
TV Seriesurbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Recap: Scott & Contessa Have Everyone Confused + Anila Gets Even

On the latest episode of “Married to Medicine,” the group concludes their time in Jekyll Island. After the ladies learn of Contessa’s issues with Scott, they decide it would be best to invite the husbands to join them on the trip. And the plan is to have the men talk to Scott and help him move forward in fixing his issues with Contessa. However, Scott isn’t so receptive to this. He immediately feels like he’s been put on the spot. And he doesn’t enjoy being in the hot seat. So the conversation doesn’t go too far.
TV Seriesthatgrapejuice.net

Explosive Trailer: ‘Married To Medicine’ Season 8 Reunion [Part 2]

According to the thermometer, the ‘Married To Medicine’ season 8 reunion is scorching hot. Dr. Jackie, Dr. Heavenly, Dr. Simone, Dr. Contessa Metcalfe, Toya Bush-Harris, and newcomer Anila Sajja are hashing out the various happenings that occurred over the course of season 8. Viewers have seen the group navigate dramas...
urbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Angers Husband After She Reveals Separation

Things are rocky between Dr. Contessa Metcalfe and Dr. Scott Metcalfe. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe has hit another rough patch in her marriage with Dr. Scott Metcalfe. In the past, the couple has clashed over Contessa deciding to go back to school. The graduate program she attended is located in Tennessee, so she had to travel back and forth often. So this forced Scott to take care of the children during the week. And it became a very stressful situation for him. But they were able to get past this. Scott came to the realization that he wasn’t being supportive enough. Contessa was able to finish the program and she’s now one step closer to becoming Surgeon General.
TV Seriesurbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Brings in Lowest Ratings Ever for a Season Finale

“Married to Medicine” became a hit pretty fast. “Married to Medicine” started off with a bang during the first season. While viewers were still getting to know the cast of doctors and doctors’ wives, they already had their own histories and connections with one another. So it didn’t take long for things to go left between the women. In fact, the biggest feud that took place that season was between Toya Bush-Harris and Mariah Huq. Mariah took issue with Toya telling people that her daughter was not Dr. Aydin Huq’s biological child. As tensions flared, Mariah and Toya got into a physical altercation at Kari Wells’ party.
Celebritiesurbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe Gets Frustrated with Dr. Jackie Walters

Dr. Contessa Metcalfe has been clashing with Dr. Scott Metcalfe. “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe has hit another rough patch in her marriage. Dr. Scott Metcalfe finally came around on Contessa going to graduate school, however, Contessa now feels as if their connection hasn’t been what it needs to be. So she suggested that they go to therapy together so they can hash out their issues with a neutral source. Interestingly enough, Scott wasn’t sold on doing this. And even bringing therapy up to Scott would frustrate him. So Contessa decided to back off of the suggestion and they proceeded to open up an office together despite the tension.
Tennisurbanbellemag.com

‘Married to Medicine’ Star Anila Sajja is Called out by Toya Bush-Harris’ Hairstylist

Anila Sajja and Toya Bush-Harris struggled to remain friends. “Married to Medicine” newbie Anila Sajja came on the show as a close friend to Toya Bush-Harris. According to Toya, they met due to the fact that they were living in the same neighborhood. They hit it off instantly. And they began to spend a lot of time with each other, even playing tennis together after Toya got Anila into the neighborhood tennis club.
Posted by
Distractify

Katie Thurston Is Open About Her Love Life, but She's Private When It Comes to Family

It’s no surprise that this season of The Bachelorette is already full of drama and little patience for it. Katie Thurston rose to popularity as a contestant on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor when she stood up for some of the girls getting picked on in the house. Someone with that level of empathy and care towards others has to have grown up with siblings, right?
TV & VideosPopculture

Beloved Actress Dies of Heart Attack

Tarla Joshi, an Indian actress who starred in several television shows, died after suffering a heart attack on Saturday. She was in her early 90s. Joshi's credits included Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, and Bandini. Actor Anju Mahendroo shared the news on Twitter Saturday. He responded...
Posted by
The Independent

True Blood star Anna Paquin speaks about the bi erasure she experiences because she married a man

Anna Paquin has spoken out about the “bi-erasure” she experiences after marrying Stephen Moyer.“It just felt weird being assumed to be straight because I was married to a man,” she told SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Podcast.The 38-year-old True Blood actor tied the knot with co-star Moyer in 2010, the same year she came out as bisexual.“If I had fallen in love with a woman and lived happily ever after, I would still be bisexual,” the actor said. “That wouldn’t erase that.”She explained how people “confuse bisexuality with, frankly, open relationships and polyamory”.“That’s where people usually enter the conversation,” the New...
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Bold And The Beautiful Spoilers: Hope Finds Thomas, Struggles To Unlock Cage

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of July 5 reveal that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) gets concerned about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson). She goes searching for him and does end up finding the missing man. She struggles to unlock the cage before Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) comes back. Will she be able to save him in time?
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Michelle Obama's daughters steal the spotlight in candid family photo

Michelle Obama was one of many stars who shone a light on their partner and patriarch for Father's Day. And while the former first family of the United States celebrated dad-of-two Barack Obama on Sunday, it was the couple's daughters who got fans talking. Michelle uploaded a candid throwback snap...

Comments / 0

Community Policy