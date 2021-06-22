Cancel
US to review Native American boarding schools' dark history

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN Associated Press
Herald-Palladium
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe federal government will investigate its past oversight of Native American boarding schools and work to “uncover the truth about the loss of human life and the lasting consequences” of policies that over the decades forced hundreds of thousands of children from their families and communities, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Tuesday.

